Medallion Completes Siting Study for North American Rare-Earth Element Production Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCPK: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) (“Medallion” or the “Company”), is pleased to report on the completion of a comprehensive study by Stantec Consulting to identify the most suitable locations in North America for installation of Medallion’s proposed rare-earth element (REE) production facility utilizing monazite from mineral sands.

The Company has developed the Medallion Monazite Process, a proprietary method and related business model to achieve low-cost, near-term, REE production utilizing mineral sand monazite. Monazite is a rare-earth phosphate mineral widely available as a by-product from global, mineral sand-mining operations.

The trade-off study was designed to compare US and Canadian localities based on a series of commercial and practical factors that will impact on performance and profitability. Appropriate infrastructure, access to required chemicals, access to monazite feed stock, proximity of skilled labor, downstream market access, corporate taxation, weather as well as handling, management and disposal of radioactive wastes were prioritized.

The study has identified and ranked a range of regions that appear highly suitable for further investigation. While detailed study results remain confidential, U.S. states with access to the Gulf Coast present many advantages. Medallion is now seeking additional detail from the highest-ranked areas to narrow site choices.

The suitability of the U.S. for the production of REEs by the Medallion Monazite Process has been heightened in recent weeks by the bipartisan introduction of legislation (Reclaiming American Rare Earths (RARE) Act) by Texan Senators Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) and Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), as well as the recent executive order issued by the White House that provides opportunity for U.S. government support of critical mineral/metal production.

The RARE Act aims “…to reduce America's dependence on China for rare-earth minerals used in technology manufacturing. The RARE Act would establish tax incentives for the domestic production of rare-earth elements and minerals used to build the technology that keeps our country safe and connected.”

In addition, the September 30, 2020 executive order from President Donald Trump declared: “It is the policy of the United States ... [to] prioritize the expansion and protection of the domestic supply chain for minerals and the establishment of secure critical-minerals supply chains.” The executive order stated, a “strong America cannot be dependent on imports from adversaries for the critical minerals that are increasingly necessary to maintain our economic and military strength in the 21st century.”

