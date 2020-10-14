 

Kristen Bell Launches Happy Dance CBD Brand with Cronos Group

New CBD skincare collection redefines self-care

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of Happy Dance, a new, clean, simple CBD skincare brand, co-founded with actress and New York Times best-selling author Kristen Bell. Happy Dance launches with a trio of high-quality, cruelty-free and vegan bath and body care products.

The new Happy Dance collection features a body butter, a coconut melt and a bath bomb, all formulated with Kristen Bell’s favorite clean ingredients and high-quality CBD from full-spectrum hemp extract. These multi-purpose products are infused with delightful blends of plant-based oils and butters in enjoyable textures that are effortlessly easy-to-use. The ultimate head-to-toe body treats, Happy Dance products are perfectly suited for the CBD enthusiast or for someone experiencing CBD for the first time.

“I discovered CBD through the Lord Jones brand in 2017 and was blown away by its quality, integrity and consistency. As a working mom, I turned to CBD skincare as a way to turn down the volume of my life and CBD products have since become an essential part of my self-care routine,” said Kristen Bell. “I was inspired to create a line of high-quality, affordable CBD bath and body care products that would reach a wide audience. Having been involved in all aspects of bringing this new brand to life, from the formulations to the packaging, I couldn’t be happier to launch Happy Dance today.”

“After years as a working actress, Kristen Bell understands the importance of taking care of your skin,” said Summer Frein, U.S. General Manager, Cronos Group. “Her passion for the category started with her personal and professional experience as a skincare ambassador and she has since become someone who people look to for personal care advice and expertise.”

The Happy Dance brand is the epitome of good, clean, fun. The full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD product collection launching today features:

  • Happy Dance Whipped Body Butter (200mg CBD) - $30
  • Happy Dance Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt (225mg CBD) - $25
  • Happy Dance Stress Away Bath Bomb (60mg CBD) - $15

“We feel fortunate to be working with someone as authentic, caring and kind as Kristen,” said Kurt Schmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos Group. “We have always been committed to improving people’s lives with breakthrough cannabinoid products, which is why we’re incredibly excited to launch an accessible, purpose-driven brand with Kristen Bell, someone we know consumers trust for her integrity and relatability.”

