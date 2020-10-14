--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -

Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------







reason:



reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with

managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own

account)

function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the

issuer



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000908504

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 13.10.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro





price volume

19.76 246

19.76 254

19.76 231

19.76 237

19.76 30

19.76 2

19.72 500

19.72 500

19.68 461

19.68 39

19.68 500

19.70 500

19.70 500

19.64 463

19.64 37

19.64 500

19.60 650

19.60 350

19.54 329

19.54 600

19.54 71

19.50 432

19.60 268

19.60 24

19.62 114

19.64 113

19.64 2049

19.54 464

19.54 227

19.54 34

19.54 275

19.56 68

19.56 670

19.58 31

19.58 130

19.58 201

19.58 266

19.58 119

19.58 15

19.50 907

19.50 50

19.50 26

19.50 517

19.46 479

19.46 21

19.46 154

19.46 346

19.40 320

19.42 153

19.42 197

19.42 342

19.42 8

19.42 1

19.42 17

19.42 41

19.46 275

19.46 130

19.46 111

19.46 118

19.48 109

19.48 166

19.48 112

19.42 24

19.42 2

19.42 474

19.42 95

19.42 2

19.42 303

19.42 178

19.42 280

19.42 42

19.40 36

19.40 2

19.40 9

19.40 139

19.40 63

19.40 47

19.40 2

19.40 2

19.40 3

19.40 145

19.34 2265

19.34 2787

19.34 2684

19.34 1316

19.34 44

19.34 1201

19.34 755



total volume: 30000

total price: 584539.86

average price: 19.484662





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------











Further inquiry note:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG

Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30



Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920

Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920

E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com



issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Schottenring 30

A-1010 Wien

phone: +43(0)50 390-22000

FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000

mail: investor.relations@vig.com

WWW: www.vig.com

ISIN: AT0000908504

indexes: VÖNIX, WBI,

stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange

language: English



