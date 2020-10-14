EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 13.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
19.76 246
19.76 254
19.76 231
19.76 237
19.76 30
19.76 2
19.72 500
19.72 500
19.68 461
19.68 39
19.68 500
19.70 500
19.70 500
19.64 463
19.64 37
19.64 500
19.60 650
19.60 350
19.54 329
19.54 600
19.54 71
19.50 432
19.60 268
19.60 24
19.62 114
19.64 113
19.64 2049
19.54 464
19.54 227
19.54 34
19.54 275
19.56 68
19.56 670
19.58 31
19.58 130
19.58 201
19.58 266
19.58 119
19.58 15
19.50 907
19.50 50
19.50 26
19.50 517
19.46 479
19.46 21
19.46 154
19.46 346
19.40 320
19.42 153
19.42 197
19.42 342
19.42 8
19.42 1
19.42 17
19.42 41
19.46 275
19.46 130
19.46 111
19.46 118
19.48 109
19.48 166
19.48 112
19.42 24
19.42 2
19.42 474
19.42 95
19.42 2
19.42 303
19.42 178
19.42 280
19.42 42
19.40 36
19.40 2
19.40 9
19.40 139
19.40 63
19.40 47
19.40 2
19.40 2
19.40 3
19.40 145
19.34 2265
19.34 2787
19.34 2684
19.34 1316
19.34 44
19.34 1201
19.34 755
total volume: 30000
total price: 584539.86
average price: 19.484662
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: VÖNIX, WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4733629
OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
