 

EANS-DD Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.10.2020, 12:10  |  39   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 13.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
19.76 246
19.76 254
19.76 231
19.76 237
19.76 30
19.76 2
19.72 500
19.72 500
19.68 461
19.68 39
19.68 500
19.70 500
19.70 500
19.64 463
19.64 37
19.64 500
19.60 650
19.60 350
19.54 329
19.54 600
19.54 71
19.50 432
19.60 268
19.60 24
19.62 114
19.64 113
19.64 2049
19.54 464
19.54 227
19.54 34
19.54 275
19.56 68
19.56 670
19.58 31
19.58 130
19.58 201
19.58 266
19.58 119
19.58 15
19.50 907
19.50 50
19.50 26
19.50 517
19.46 479
19.46 21
19.46 154
19.46 346
19.40 320
19.42 153
19.42 197
19.42 342
19.42 8
19.42 1
19.42 17
19.42 41
19.46 275
19.46 130
19.46 111
19.46 118
19.48 109
19.48 166
19.48 112
19.42 24
19.42 2
19.42 474
19.42 95
19.42 2
19.42 303
19.42 178
19.42 280
19.42 42
19.40 36
19.40 2
19.40 9
19.40 139
19.40 63
19.40 47
19.40 2
19.40 2
19.40 3
19.40 145
19.34 2265
19.34 2787
19.34 2684
19.34 1316
19.34 44
19.34 1201
19.34 755

total volume: 30000
total price: 584539.86
average price: 19.484662


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: VÖNIX, WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/126790/4733629
OTS: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Noch kein Urteil im Verfahren vor dem Landgericht Leipzig: Verwahrentgelt richtet sich nicht gegen Kleinsparer
Die richtige Kfz-Versicherung bietet umfassende Leistungen zu einem attraktiven Preis (FOTO)
DSGVO: Bisher Datenschutzbußgelder in Höhe von insgesamt einer halben Milliarde Euro ...
Nachhaltig und nah: Biohof Lecker setzt auf Photovoltaik und Stromspeicher / Hauskraftwerk von E3/DC sorgt für ...
Black Friday 2020: Weniger Ansturm auf den Aktionstag erwartet (FOTO)
Studie zeigt: Spiele-Abos sind die Zukunft der Gaming-Branche
Michter's kündigt die erste Abfüllung von 25 Jahre Bourbon seit drei Jahren an
pro optik lässt großen Worten noch größere Taten folgen: Eröffnung von 16 neuen Fachgeschäften in 2020 (FOTO)
Hesai präsentiert PandarXT, 32-Kanal-Mittelbereich-LiDAR mit selbstentwickelten, ...
Das Münchener Unternehmen Havtorn startet mit einem einzigartigen Konzept zum Thema ...
Titel
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Das norwegische Marine-Wasserstoff-Unternehmen TECO 2030 ASA geht an die Börse
EA288 - VW will neue Klagewelle beim Nachfolger des Skandalmotors verhindern - offenbar mit allen ...
Noch kein Urteil im Verfahren vor dem Landgericht Leipzig: Verwahrentgelt richtet sich nicht gegen Kleinsparer
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams kündigt Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte im Zusammenhang mit einer möglichen ...
Schweizer Medienkonzern steigt bei Tiroler Digitalagentur ein
So sparen Hausbesitzer bis zu 62.000 Euro beim laufenden Baukredit (FOTO)
Ärger bei der Deutschen Bahn: Eisenbahnergewerkschaft "schockiert" über Brandbrief des Vorstands zur Frauenquote
Hanseatisches Oberlandesgericht: Medienbeobachter benötigen eine Digitale Verarbeitungslizenz (FOTO)
Smarte Weihnachten: Tissot bringt T-Touch Connect Solar Uhr auf den Markt / Erste Armbanduhr mit ...
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Fit für Europa: Warum der vollelektrische Ford Mustang Mach-E die europäischen Autofahrer begeistern wird
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:58 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
13.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
13.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
12.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
12.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
09.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
09.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
07.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
07.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (deutsch)
06.10.20
EANS-DD: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)