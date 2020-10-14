ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 56 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
14 October 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 7 – 13 October 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|
Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|
Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|18,512
|26,405,350
|7 October 2020
|8 October 2020
|9 October 2020
|12 October 2020
|13 October 2020
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|18,512
|26,405,350
|Date
|Number of B shares
|
Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|
Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|249,855
|381,152,715
|7 October 2020
|300
|2,606.55
|781,965
|8 October 2020
|300
|2,669.03
|800,709
|9 October 2020
|200
|2,719.14
|543,828
|12 October 2020
|200
|2,820.63
|564,126
|13 October 2020
|200
|2,823.19
|564,638
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|251,055
|384,407,981
In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 309,383 B shares corresponding to 1.75 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 7 – 13 October 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachments
Rockwool International (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare