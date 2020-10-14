THOMAS SABO and Rita Ora inspire with Magic Stars Collection (FOTO)

Lauf a. d. Pegnitz (ots) - THOMAS SABO is celebrating the most beautiful time of

the year with its new Magic Stars Collection, and from 15th October 2020, will

be presenting exquisite pieces of jewellery that sparkle like a thousand stars

in the night sky. Brand ambassador Rita Ora is once again the face of the

campaign and inspires with a festive look.



The intricately worked Sterling silver jewellery enchants with elegant pearls,

filigree vintage structures and radiant stones, which are artistically crafted

into rings, necklaces and earrings. A highlight and extraordinary eye-catcher of

the Magic Stars Collection is a stylised butterfly in two-tone look.

Handcrafted, the pendant delights with detailed moon and star cut-outs, fine

engravings and precisely placed decorative elements. Its high-quality

workmanship and strong symbolism make it an absolute must-have with timeless

magic.







shops, online at http://www.thomassabo.com and from selected partners.



Pictures are available to download for editorial use here :

https://nextcloud.thomassabo.com/s/eLK2A3EdKXT9W8j



@thomassabo #magicbyTS #thomassabo



About THOMAS SABO



THOMAS SABO is a leading international jewellery company, offering its versatile

designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. In

addition to its core segment of elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925

Sterling silver, THOMAS SABO has designed and distributed watches since 2009 and

sunglasses since 2019. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Germany, the company

has over 3,100 points of sale worldwide, including around 260 shops and the

online shop at http://www.thomassabo.com . THOMAS SABO has an international

workforce of around 1,600 employees.



Contact:



THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG

+49912397150

mailto:press@thomassabo.com



http://instagram.com/thomassabo

http://twitter.com/THOMASSABO

http://www.youtube.com/ThomasSaboOfficial



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/78321/4733658

OTS: THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co.KG





