 

THOMAS SABO and Rita Ora inspire with Magic Stars Collection (FOTO)

Lauf a. d. Pegnitz (ots) - THOMAS SABO is celebrating the most beautiful time of
the year with its new Magic Stars Collection, and from 15th October 2020, will
be presenting exquisite pieces of jewellery that sparkle like a thousand stars
in the night sky. Brand ambassador Rita Ora is once again the face of the
campaign and inspires with a festive look.

The intricately worked Sterling silver jewellery enchants with elegant pearls,
filigree vintage structures and radiant stones, which are artistically crafted
into rings, necklaces and earrings. A highlight and extraordinary eye-catcher of
the Magic Stars Collection is a stylised butterfly in two-tone look.
Handcrafted, the pendant delights with detailed moon and star cut-outs, fine
engravings and precisely placed decorative elements. Its high-quality
workmanship and strong symbolism make it an absolute must-have with timeless
magic.

All designs and even more fantastic gift ideas are now available in THOMAS SABO
shops, online at http://www.thomassabo.com and from selected partners.

Pictures are available to download for editorial use here :
https://nextcloud.thomassabo.com/s/eLK2A3EdKXT9W8j

@thomassabo #magicbyTS #thomassabo

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is a leading international jewellery company, offering its versatile
designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. In
addition to its core segment of elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925
Sterling silver, THOMAS SABO has designed and distributed watches since 2009 and
sunglasses since 2019. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Germany, the company
has over 3,100 points of sale worldwide, including around 260 shops and the
online shop at http://www.thomassabo.com . THOMAS SABO has an international
workforce of around 1,600 employees.

