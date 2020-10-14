 

Blackbird wins Most Advanced Video Editing Platform 2020 Award

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform, Blackbird, has won the Most Advanced Video Editing Platform 2020 Award.

Awarded by New World Report, this recognition has been given to Blackbird after evaluation of the platform by industry experts who considered a broad range of criteria including feature set, performance, speed, reliability and value.

Blackbird is the world's fastest, most powerful professional cloud video editing and publishing platform. Enabling remote video production, Blackbird provides rapid frame-accurate access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and longer form content to multiple devices and platforms.

Delivering unbeatable speed, scalability and quality of editing tools and video output, Blackbird is accessed through any browser, easy to learn and needs only limited bandwidth to use. Blackbird delivers significant efficiency benefits to any enterprise-level organisation working with video.

Over the past year, Blackbird has announced contract wins with leading enterprise organisations including Riot Games, NHL, Sky News Arabia, Eleven Sports, US Department of State and Arsenal F.C.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "We're delighted to receive this prestigious award in recognition of Blackbird's advanced content creation toolset. During these times both the operational resilience and end user freedom to operate from anywhere that Blackbird brings is proving a powerful combination. As more companies look to move to native cloud workflows and reduce their technological footprints, the scalability of the Blackbird platform is increasingly seen as a key part of broadcasters' infrastructure."

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

