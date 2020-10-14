Ocular Therapeutix Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,180,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $9.75 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,077,000 shares in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about October 16, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.