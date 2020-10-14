UK’s Cleveland Police Selects NICE Investigate for Digital Evidence Management Process Transformation in the Cloud

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the United Kingdom’s Cleveland Police has selected the NICE Investigate Digital Investigation and Digital Evidence Management Software. Cleveland Police will use NICE Investigate to digitally transform and automate processes around collecting, analyzing and sharing evidence in the cloud to better serve the community and criminal justice partners, and to bolster efficiency for its workforce of more than 1,500 police officers.

Chris Barker, Chief Inspector, Cleveland Police said, “Cleveland Police went through a detailed procurement exercise and identified NICE Investigate as the digital evidence management system most capable of meeting both our national mandates around digital evidence management and our local policing needs. Deploying NICE Investigate Xpress in advance of our full NICE Investigate rollout has enabled us to come up the learning curve quickly, and keep officers and the public safe. The feedback we’ve received from our officers has been positive and our engagement with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) through NICE Investigate’s wholly digital process is working well.”