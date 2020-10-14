SMASHDOCs launches the world's most powerful solution for drafting contracts

- Complete contract drafting projects up to 50 percent faster

- Questionnaire-supported creation, negotiation and eSigning on a patented web platform

Munich, 13 October 2020 - SMASHDOCs, the world's leading development and sales platform for collaborative word processing projects, simplifies and accelerates collaboration in creating, negotiating and signing contracts with its new solution for contract drafting projects. The new solution significantly reduces process costs and allows contracts to be drafted up to 50 percent faster. SMASHDOCs' Contract Drafting Projects is the leading contract drafting project platform worldwide and allows all contract drafting project stakeholders to work collaboratively from the first draft to eSigning. The new SMASHDOCs solution is suitable for companies in all sectors, whether medium-sized companies or large corporations, including insurance, banking and finance companies, as well as industrial enterprises.

A single version: The entire draft contract on one platform

The draft contract can, if required, begin with a dynamic template. A smart questionnaire always asks the right questions to guarantee the creation of an error-free draft contract that precisely matches the company's specifications. "Thanks to SMASHDOCs, we no longer have to grapple with a flood of emails or the chaos of numerous versions of the same document. SMASHDOCs gives us a single version of the contract in which all proposed changes, outstanding decisions and stakeholder comments can be tracked with a single click," explains Christian Marchsreiter, founder and CEO of smartwork solutions GmbH. The draft contract is stored online and every action is automatically logged and audit-proof. It is also possible to add legally compliant, digital signatures without having to leave the online contract - and without any additional software. At the end of the drafting process, the digitally signed contract and a clearly documented history of the entire drafting process are archived in PDF format. Negotiations with other stakeholders can be conducted online via the platform or via exporting a Word version of the draft contract and re-importing the modified Word document with comments from the relevant parties. SMASHDOCs is fully compatible with Microsoft Word.