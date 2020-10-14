Target Hospitality Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality”, “Target” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TH), the largest provider of vertically-integrated specialty hospitality accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services in the U.S., today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) to discuss the results.
The conference call will be available by live webcast through the Investors section of Target Hospitality’s website at www.TargetHospitality.com.
Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Information
|
Date:
|
Monday, November 9, 2020
|
Time:
|
9:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM CT
|
Domestic:
|
1-888-317-6003
|
International:
|
1-412-317-6061
|
Passcode:
|
1529022
Please register for the webcast or dial into the conference call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality’s website.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality is the largest provider of vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and value- added hospitality services in the United States. Target Hospitality builds, owns, and operates customized housing communities for a range of end users, and offers a full suite of cost-effective hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. Target Hospitality primarily serves the energy and government sectors, and its growing network of 25 communities with over 13,000 rooms is designed to maximize workforce productivity and satisfaction.
