Target Hospitality Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality”, “Target” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TH), the largest provider of vertically-integrated specialty hospitality accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services in the U.S., today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available by live webcast through the Investors section of Target Hospitality’s website at www.TargetHospitality.com.