 

Eaton to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 3, 2020

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will announce third quarter 2020 earnings on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern time that day to discuss third quarter 2020 earnings results with securities analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast that can be accessed via the Eaton Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results link on Eaton’s home page, which is www.eaton.com. The call replay and news release will also be available from this web link.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

