 

Unigold Intersects 8.0 Meters Averaging 16.48 g/t Au at Target C, Candelones Extension Deposit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 12:55  |  45   |   |   
  • LP20-160 intersected 8.0 meters averaging 16.48 g/t Au, 57.7 g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu and 0.8% Zn;
  • Consistent mineralization shows most assays between 5 g/t and 42 g/t Au
  • Newest intersection is only 125 meters from surface;
  • Highest grades occur at Target C proximal to late mafic dikes;
  • Magnetic mafic dikes appear to be highlighting the location of feeder systems which may allow for more precise drill targeting;
  • Eleven (11) holes totalling 3751 meters have been completed to date.

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. (“Unigold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:UGD; OTCQX:UGDIF; FSE: UGD1) is pleased to announce results from its ongoing exploration drilling at the Candelones Extension deposit, part of the Company’s 100% owned Neita Concession in the Dominican Republic.

A total of 11 holes (3751 meters) of the planned 15,000 meter drill program have been completed to date. Drilling is currently testing epithermal mineralization at Targets B and C of the Candelones Extension. The proposed drilling is designed to increase the geological confidence for future mineral resource estimates and to test for extensions of the high grade targets at depth and along strike. Drilling at Target C is focused on tracing an interpreted fault structure which has been intruded by a late mafic dike. High grade gold and silver with associated copper and zinc mineralization is localized at or near the contact of the magnetic dike suggesting that this could represent a potential marker horizon to guide future drilling.

Joe Hamilton, Chairman and CEO of Unigold notes: “These initial results continue to demonstrate the exploration potential of the Candelones Project and our increasing knowledge base which is evolving with each drill hole. The systems at Candelones remain open, and drilling is identifying new zones in unexpected areas. LP20-160 intersected the high grade mineralization 90 meters higher than anticipated. We interpret that the high grade mineralization is fault offset towards surface in the system. This new intercept is within 125 meters of surface. The location of the mineralization indicates that there is a 150 to 200 meter vertical gap in drill coverage along the andesite-dacite contact below this intercept. The interpreted sub-vertical faulting, intensity of brecciation and presence of mafic dikes make this gap in drill coverage a high priority target for additional drilling, especially in light of the grades intersected in our latest hole. The close spatial association of high grade mineralization with late, barren mafic dikes is evolving into a possible targeting tool that we hope to exploit in future drill planning. Several mafic dikes have been identified in the hanging wall andesites and we are currently projecting these to the andesite-dacite contact where we believe further high grade mineralization may be localized.

Seite 1 von 3
Unigold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Unigold Files Technical Report on Candelones Project
29.09.20
Unigold Inc. Announces Grant of Incentive Options

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.10.20
29
Unigold - Multi Millionen Gold Vorkommen in der Karibik