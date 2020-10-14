 

Tower Semiconductor Announces 2020 Annual Technical Global Symposium Online Event

Virtual Symposium brings the Company’s leading team of experts directly to you at the comfort of your own home or office

Webinar presentations showcasing Company’s premier Analog technologies, advanced design enablement and manufacturing solutions, including recent developments and future roadmaps for RF, High Performance Analog, Power Management and Sensor platforms

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, October 14, 2020Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announced its online 2020 annual Technical Global Symposium. This online event consists of a series of webinars presenting the Company’s premier analog technologies, manufacturing solutions and recent development across all of its platforms including RF & High Performance Analog, Power Management, Sensors, Aerospace & Defense as well as leading design enablement services and tools in joint sessions with selected EDA partners.

Similar to the Company’s traditional TGS event format, the webinars will be presented by Tower’s leading team of experts, with the added benefit of direct and easier access to interact online with the presenters and learn more about Company platforms and offerings. The sessions will provide detailed information on Company advanced SOI, SiGe, SiPho, Imaging and Non-Imaging sensors, MEMS and Power Management technologies, development roadmaps and manufacturing excellence. Each webinar will discuss Tower’s best-in-class solutions addressing the current and future market needs of the IoT, 5G, networking, high-end imaging, sensing, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets.


Date Topic Presented by
November 9, 2020 Silicon Photonics and Advanced SiGe Technology for Optical Transceivers Dr. Edward Preisler

Director of Technology Development, RF & HPA
November 10, 2020 The latest high voltage and high-power technologies Mr. Erez Sarig

Director of Power Management Business Development & Marketing  

Japanese session by Mr. Akira Takeishi
General Manager of Device Technology & Deputy Director of Power Management / Mixed Signal, TPSCo
November 12, 2020 Stacking BSI technology, iToF and dTOF for face recognition and next generation global shutter technology Dr. Assaf Lahav
