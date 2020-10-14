Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on November 4, 2020

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is scheduled to release financial results for its second fiscal quarter before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



Hamilton Lane will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 4 to discuss the results for the quarter. To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, attendees may pre-register by clicking here and using the conference ID 2466055. After registration, attendees will receive an email with dial-in details. Anyone experiencing trouble accessing the call in this manner on the day of the event may dial (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 for assistance. For access to the live event and slide presentation via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane’s Investor Relations website by clicking here prior to the start of the call.