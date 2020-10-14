 

Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on November 4, 2020

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is scheduled to release financial results for its second fiscal quarter before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Hamilton Lane will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 4 to discuss the results for the quarter. To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, attendees may pre-register by clicking here and using the conference ID 2466055. After registration, attendees will receive an email with dial-in details. Anyone experiencing trouble accessing the call in this manner on the day of the event may dial (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 for assistance. For access to the live event and slide presentation via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane’s Investor Relations website by clicking here prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year, and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Hamilton Lane Investor Relations website.

About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 29 years, the firm currently employs over 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $516 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $68 billion in discretionary assets and over $447 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2020. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

Investor Contact
John Oh
joh@hamiltonlane.com 
+1 610 617 6026

Media Contact
Kate McGann
kmcgann@hamiltonlane.com 
+1 240 888 4078


05.10.20
Hamilton Lane Named International LP of the Year by Private Equity Women Investor Network
23.09.20
Hamilton Lane Names Paul Yett as Director of ESG & Sustainability