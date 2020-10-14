 

Greenlane Partner Eyce Releases ProTeck Glass Series

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

Eyce’s latest functional and elegant product line includes the Eyce Spark, Ash Tray and Rolling Tray

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products, announced today that retail partner Eyce, the leading manufacturer in silicone smoking apparatus, released its ProTeck Glass Series.

“After months of developing and tweaking the design of each ProTeck device to ensure product quality and brand cohesiveness, we are proud to launch our latest product line through Greenlane,” said Charlie Hoch, CEO of Eyce. “We recognize that there are now countless ways to consume cannabis and hemp products and we hope to engage with an eclectic audience of consumers that want to elevate their consumption experiences.”

The Eyce ProTeck Glass Series includes three elegant and functional glass products that are encased in Eyce’s signature platinum-cured silicone. This dynamic collection features the Eyce Spark, a borosilicate glass rig crafted for both dry herb and concentrates, as well as the Ash Tray and Rolling Tray.

Eyce’s latest product line showcases the structural benefits of glass and silicone in their best light. The ProTeck Glass Series optimizes the durability of silicone on-the-go smoking apparatuses while highlighting the aesthetic versatility of glass. The brand’s developers aim to reach a new group of customers who have yet to discover the advantages of silicone by itself.

The Spark is equipped with a battery-powered white LED light, concentrate bucket, dry herb bowl, steel poker, tool holders and hidden storage. Additional LED colors are available with the purchase of the Eyce LED Expansion Pack, including red, green, purple, white, and disco—a strobing party light.

Eyce’s Ash Tray is a 2-in-1 accessory featuring an easy-to-clean inner glass tray and a protective platinum-cured silicone exterior that can also act as a secondary ashtray. Storage space for tools, papers and other essentials are designed into the product’s silicone exterior.

The Eyce Rolling Tray is another 2-in-1 durable accessory that includes a spacious inner glass rolling tray and a platinum-cured silicone exterior that can act as a secondary tray when removed. Each tray features Eyce’s classic and unique multi-color silicone striping.

“Our team is delighted to partner with Eyce to launch its most creative and exciting product collection to date,” said Aaron LoCascio, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlane Holdings. “The ProTeck Glass Series easily appeals to a diverse audience of consumers that are seeking out functionally designed and aesthetically pleasing smoking products.”

Seite 1 von 2
Greenlane Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Greenlane Announces Worldwide Distribution Expansion of Marley Natural Accessories
21.09.20
Greenlane Holdings Appoints Key Sales and Marketing Hires for North America and Europe