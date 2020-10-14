Increase of the share capital in connection with the option programme

The supervisory board of Coop Pank AS (hereinafter the Bank) decided on 14 October 2020 to increase the share capital of the Bank by 795,734.54 euros by way of issuing new ordinary shares.

The decision to increase the share capital was adopted to enable the realisation of the options issued within the option programme that was approved with the resolution of the general meeting of the Bank on 11 December 2017, on the conditions indicated in the referred decision. The share capital shall be increased in accordance with clause 3.3.5 of the Bank’s articles of association.