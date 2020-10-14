 

Measure more with the Index S2 smart scale from Garmin

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Index S2 smart scale with a new weight trend graph feature, enhanced accuracy, and a variety of biometric data for both serious athletes and health-minded customers alike. Data seamlessly syncs over Wi-Fi to the Garmin Connect account and users can view all their detailed health information in one place1. Featuring a sleek, slimmer profile with a high-resolution color display, the Index S2 is the health and wellness tool that keeps users on track to Beat Yesterday. See the Index S2 in action here.

“The Index S2 builds on the success of the first-generation Garmin smart scale with exceptional accuracy, improved design, and new weight tracking features that make it valuable for the wellness-minded customer and elite athlete alike,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales.

For the everyday user, the new weight trend feature keeps users from getting sidetracked by normal day-to-day weight fluctuations. This on-screen widget shows a line graph of the previous 30 days of weight readings, making it easy to stay focused on the bigger picture.

For elite athletes who depend on tracking these fluctuations to monitor hydration levels, the Index S2 conveniently displays on-screen the difference between the current weigh-in and the previous weigh-in. Athletes can use this information to tell how much they need to rehydrate after a challenging workout.

For a more holistic view of one’s health, the Index S2 measures a wide range of biometrics including weight, body fat percentage, BMI, skeletal muscle mass, bone mass and body water percentage. The Index S2 even has a weather widget to help users plan their day. For a truly customized experience, widgets can be turned on or off so users are seeing only what is relevant to their specific goals.

Initial set up is simple with the Garmin Connect app’s user-friendly usage tutorial. After that, Index S2 automatically syncs with the Garmin Connect account over Wi-Fi, no phone needed. Weight and biometric data seamlessly integrates into the Garmin Connect app where users can view day, week, month, and year graphs and trends. In the Garmin Connect app, users can customize which widgets they see on the scale. Index S2 can accommodate up to 16 users, making it perfect for a family or a team.

