Blue Apron to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski and Chief Financial Officer Tim Bensley, to discuss the company’s third quarter 2020 results and business outlook.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 883-0383 or (412) 902-6506, utilizing the conference ID 4041025. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com.