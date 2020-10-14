 

Blue Apron to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29

14.10.2020, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski and Chief Financial Officer Tim Bensley, to discuss the company’s third quarter 2020 results and business outlook.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 883-0383 or (412) 902-6506, utilizing the conference ID 4041025. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com.

A recording of the webcast will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference call can be accessed until Thursday, November 5, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, utilizing the conference ID 10148689.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everyone. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron is reimagining the way that food is produced, distributed and consumed, and as a result, building a better food system that benefits consumers, food producers and the planet. Blue Apron has developed an integrated ecosystem that enables the company to work in a direct, coordinated manner with farmers and artisans to deliver high-quality products to customers nationwide at compelling values.

