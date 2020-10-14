ALLETE to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) will announce its financial results for the third quarter before the stock markets open on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Following the release, ALLETE President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany M. Owen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert J. Adams, and Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss other factors affecting performance during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties may listen to the conference live by calling (877) 303-5852, pass code 5289685 or by accessing the webcast on ALLETE’s Web site, www.allete.com.