 

Lenovo Granted Strong Investment-Grade Ratings by ‘Big Three’ Credit Rating Agencies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 13:03  |  38   |   |   

Following a thorough assessment by the world’s three leading credit rating agencies, Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (Pink Sheets: LNVGY) has received strong inaugural investment-grade ratings. Moody’s rated Lenovo ‘Baa3’ with a stable outlook, Standard & Poor’s assigned Lenovo ‘BBB-’ rating with a stable outlook, and Fitch granted the company a ‘BBB-’ with a positive outlook.

These ratings recognize Lenovo’s market leadership, sustainable growth and outlook, coupled with robust financial fundamentals. The agencies highlight their expectation that Lenovo will continue to grow its revenue scale and scope whilst maintaining its profitability, leading position in the PC market and prudent approach to capital spending and investments.

According to Moody’s, the rating reflects the company’s position as a leading PC provider with a long operating history and track record of both organic and inorganic business growth, as well as the company’s diverse and balanced geographic presence, along with excellent financial liquidity.

For Standard & Poor’s, the rating reflects Lenovo’s strong position in the PC market, good supply chain management, geographic diversity in end-demand and manufacturing, and relatively low adjusted debt leverage.

Fitch’s rating reflects their expectations that Lenovo will continue to maintain its market leadership in the global PC industry with steadily improving profitability, further gains in the worldwide server market, robust software and service revenue, continued positive free cash flow generation and its commitment to use excess cash to pay down debts.

“These strong ratings reflect our track record of delivering sustainable long-term growth,” said Wai-Ming Wong, Chief Financial Officer of Lenovo. “We are committed to continuing the momentum through our core businesses as well as the new services and solutions opportunities presented by our service-led intelligent transformation.”

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$50 billion Fortune Global 500 company, with 63,000 employees and operating in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society. By designing, engineering and building the world’s most complete portfolio of smart devices and infrastructure, we are also leading an Intelligent Transformation – to create better experiences and opportunities for millions of customers around the world. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Weibo and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
AT&T Monetizes Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
CytRx Highlights Use of Licensed Drug Aldoxorubicin in ImmunityBio’s Expanded Phase 2 Study of ...
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results