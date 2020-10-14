Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Syracuse

Verizon customers in NY get access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband with game-changing speeds and access to 5G Nationwide

Verizon announced a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led d isruption that will specifically benefit customers in NY

Verizon launched the unprecedented performance of its 5G Ultra Wideband service in Syracuse

Verizon continues to innovate and advance 5G technology, doubling the download speeds on the fastest 5G in the world in some locations

Verizon 5G nationwide service is available today to more than 200 million people across 1,800 cities in the US

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live today in parts of Syracuse. This marks a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation. In addition, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 service, built on millimeter wave spectrum, is seeing doubled download speeds - reaching up to four Gbps in some locations2 - thanks to carrier aggregation. Verizon is also launching 5G Nationwide service for over 200 million people across more than 1800 cities around the country including residents of New York. To see where Verizon 5G service is available in New York, visit our coverage maps page .

Verizon customers in Syracuse should expect to see 5G Ultra Wideband service around the following areas: Northside Neighborhood, near Schiller Park, outside St. Joseph’s Health Center. To see the complete 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area in the city go to: verizon.com/coverage-map .

Verizon continues to provide unprecedented performance with its 5G Ultra Wideband service, the fastest 5G in the world3 that was built from the ground up for industrial and commercial use cases.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts speeds multiple times faster than 4G. As the technology matures, it is expected to be able to handle data volumes 100 times larger than today’s 4G service, and provide ultra-low latencies, which is the time it takes for a signal to make a round trip from point A to point B. Customers in Syracuse can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.

“We have been out front leading the 5G revolution and driving the technology that will create transformational experiences for customers,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon. “Our goal with this game-changing technology is to reshape the world around us. With today’s launches, we are another step farther along on that journey.”