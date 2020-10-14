MATEON TO PARTICIPATE IN MERIDIAN CLINICAL TRIALS SUMMIT

AGOURA HILLS, California, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and COVID-19, today announced that Dr. Vuong Trieu, President and CEO of Mateon, will present clinical updates at Meridian Clinical Trials Summit, 2nd & 3rd November 2020 San Francisco, CA. https://meridianclinicaltrials.com/ . Presentation Topic--- Running COVID-19 trials in current hypercompetitive environment. The Company’s presentation will be available at that time on our websites ( www.mateon.com and www.oncotelic.com ).

ARTI-19 in India is a “A Prospective, Randomized, Multi-center, Open label, Interventional Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Artemisinin 500 mg capsule in Treatment of Adult Subjects with COVID-19”. This trial will compare the efficacy of oral doses with standard-of-care (SOC) versus SOC alone. Oral administration of Artemisia absinthium Powder 500mg capsule/day for 5 days with SOC per cycle with the option to repeat as needed until disease is resolved or subject is discharged, up to a total of consecutive 3 cycles (“5 days treatment, 5 days off"). SOC is standard-of-care as per Clinical Management Protocol: COVID-19, Government of India Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Directorate General of Health Services (EMR Division). Safety is defined as: 1) Adverse events (AEs) during the study and 2) Serious adverse events (SAEs) during the study. Efficacy is defined as: 1) Relief in the sign and symptoms of COVID-19 as per WHO Clinical Progression Scale and 2) Relief in the sign and symptoms of COVID-19 per the Duration of Symptoms.

About COVID-19 in India

India's COVID-19 death toll has surged to more than 100,000 and is on track to exceed the US. India's new cases detected per day are more than double the daily average of the United States and Brazil. The country now has greater than 6.7 million total cases of coronavirus, including approximately 935,000 active cases and almost 5.6 million recoveries (link for data: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/74-442-new-coronavirus-cases-in-india- ... )