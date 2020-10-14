 

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Partnership with Breakthrough Health for Multiple Sclerosis Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 13:05  |  52   |   |   

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) (TSX: HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced a partnership with Breakthrough Health (“Breakthrough”), a Berlin-based technology company. Breakthrough builds privacy-focused applications that empower people living with chronic disease to gather and securely own their healthcare data, with the opportunity to share it to support research.

Together, Helius and Breakthrough will work on a research project to better understand how people living with Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”) in the United States evaluate their therapy options as it relates to treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms of MS, which impacts approximately 50-80% of the MS population, estimated at 1,000,000 individuals.

This research project will be conducted via Breakthrough’s MS companion application (“app”) called Emilyn. Emilyn provides Helius with potential access to a diverse cross-section of the MS population, with over 30,000 MS patients using the app globally, including over 10,000 patients in the United States. The research project will focus on U.S.-based app users who agree to provide their information through an anonymous survey, which will be conducted either via email or an app notification. The results of the research will be used by Helius to continue to develop its PoNS device and, pending regulatory clearance, assist launch strategy.

“This partnership with Breakthrough is an important step on the path forward for our Company, as we align in meaningful ways to potentially help MS patients with our PoNS Treatment,” said Dane Andreeff, Interim President and CEO of Helius.

“This is a really exciting partnership for Breakthrough and the MS community,” said Bazil Azmil, CEO of Breakthrough. “80% of the people with MS that we queried indicated they wanted to have the opportunity to take part in research. To be able to work with Helius, and to bring people with MS into the heart of a pioneering therapy’s development is something we’re really proud of.”

About Emilyn

The Emilyn app enables people with MS to understand and live with their condition better and also to connect them with scientific research. Uniquely, the app was designed in partnership with over 1,500 people diagnosed with MS. It addresses feedback from the MS community, which indicated that MS patients want to participate in research but found there were significant barriers to doing so. For more information, visit https://emilyn.app/ and https://breakthrough.health.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...