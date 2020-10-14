Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Partnership with Breakthrough Health for Multiple Sclerosis Insights

Together, Helius and Breakthrough will work on a research project to better understand how people living with Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”) in the United States evaluate their therapy options as it relates to treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms of MS, which impacts approximately 50-80% of the MS population, estimated at 1,000,000 individuals.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) (TSX: HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced a partnership with Breakthrough Health (“Breakthrough”), a Berlin-based technology company. Breakthrough builds privacy-focused applications that empower people living with chronic disease to gather and securely own their healthcare data, with the opportunity to share it to support research.

This research project will be conducted via Breakthrough’s MS companion application (“app”) called Emilyn. Emilyn provides Helius with potential access to a diverse cross-section of the MS population, with over 30,000 MS patients using the app globally, including over 10,000 patients in the United States. The research project will focus on U.S.-based app users who agree to provide their information through an anonymous survey, which will be conducted either via email or an app notification. The results of the research will be used by Helius to continue to develop its PoNS device and, pending regulatory clearance, assist launch strategy.

“This partnership with Breakthrough is an important step on the path forward for our Company, as we align in meaningful ways to potentially help MS patients with our PoNS Treatment,” said Dane Andreeff, Interim President and CEO of Helius.

“This is a really exciting partnership for Breakthrough and the MS community,” said Bazil Azmil, CEO of Breakthrough. “80% of the people with MS that we queried indicated they wanted to have the opportunity to take part in research. To be able to work with Helius, and to bring people with MS into the heart of a pioneering therapy’s development is something we’re really proud of.”

About Emilyn

The Emilyn app enables people with MS to understand and live with their condition better and also to connect them with scientific research. Uniquely, the app was designed in partnership with over 1,500 people diagnosed with MS. It addresses feedback from the MS community, which indicated that MS patients want to participate in research but found there were significant barriers to doing so. For more information, visit https://emilyn.app/ and https://breakthrough.health.