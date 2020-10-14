Flyht Confirms No Un-Released Material News

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of IIROC, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “Flyht”) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is not aware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity. Flyht recently commenced an investor relations program to communicate the Company’s intention to focus on the SaaS portion of its business and not be reliant on hardware sales to return to growth.



Flyht provides an essential service to our customers for operations and maintenance reporting, aircraft satellite communications, aircraft health monitoring and flight following. This return to our roots is being recognized as essential by 68% of airlines in a recent survey by anna.aero who stated that they plan to use digital transformation and artificial intelligence to assist in the cost and speed of recovery of their businesses.