 

Ovid Therapeutics to Host Educational Webinar on Angelman Syndrome and OV101 Development Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced it will host an educational webinar on Thursday, October 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET to review multiple aspects of Angelman syndrome, including its biological mechanism, and the Company’s OV101 (gaboxadol) development program. The webinar will feature external experts discussing topics that includes the role of tonic inhibition, treatment practice in Angelman syndrome, measurement scales and what to expect from the pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial of OV101 in Angelman syndrome.

Webinar Agenda & Presenters:

  • Welcome and Introduction
    Jeremy M. Levin, DPhil, MB BChir – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Ovid Therapeutics
  • Tonic Inhibition, Angelman Syndrome, and OV101
    Matthew During, M.D., DsC, FACP, FRACP – Founder of Ovid Therapeutics

  • Treating a Patient with Angelman Syndrome
    Christopher Keary, M.D. – Child, Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist, Massachusetts General Hospital for Children

  • The Importance of Clinical Global Impressions of Improvement (CGI-I)
    Judith Jaeger, Ph.D., MPA – President & Principal Scientist, CognitionMetrics, LLC

  • OV101 in Angelman Syndrome, Clinical Results and What to Expect from NEPTUNE
    Amit Rakhit, M.D., MBA – President and Chief Medical Officer at Ovid Therapeutics

  • Compelling Market Opportunity
    Jason Tardio – Chief Commercial Officer at Ovid Therapeutics

Webinar Registration & Information
Date: Thursday, October 22
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

The live webinar can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://investors.ovidrx.com/news-events/presentations-events. An archived replay will be available on the Company's website following the live event.

About OV101 (gaboxadol)

OV101 (gaboxadol) is a delta (δ)-selective GABAA receptor agonist in clinical development for the potential treatment of two rare neurodevelopmental conditions: Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. These receptors are thought to have a central role in tonic inhibition, a key physiological process of the brain believed to be a core pathophysiology underlying certain neurodevelopmental disorders. We believe OV101 is the first and only investigational drug to specifically target the disruption of tonic inhibition, which is believed to be a central cause of many clinical deficits in these disorders. OV101 has demonstrated in laboratory studies and animal models to selectively activate the δ-subunit of GABAA receptors and thereby modulate tonic inhibition. Positive data from the Phase 2 STARS trial of OV101 in adults and adolescents with Angelman syndrome was reported in 2018. Results of a successful Phase 2 signal-finding trial of OV101 in individuals with Fragile X syndrome (ROCKET) were reported in 2020. The Company anticipates initial data from an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial in Angelman syndrome (NEPTUNE) in Q4 2020. OV101 has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and was granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. The European Commission (EC) has granted Orphan Drug designation to OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The Company has licensed to Angelini Pharma the right to develop, manufacture and commercialize OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome in the European Union and other countries in the European Economic Area, and also in Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and Russia.

