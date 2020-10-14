Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Richmond

Verizon customers in VA get access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband with game-changing speeds and access to 5G Nationwide

Verizon announced a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led di sruption that will specifically benefit customers in VA

Verizon launches the unprecedented performance of its 5G Ultra Wideband service in Richmond

Verizon continues to innovate and advance 5G technology, doubling the download speeds on the fastest 5G in t he world in some locations

Verizon 5G nationwide service is available today to more than 200 million people across 1,800 cities in the US

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live today in parts of Richmond. This marks a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation. In addition, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 service, built on millimeter wave spectrum, is seeing doubled download speeds - reaching up to four Gbps in some locations2 - thanks to carrier aggregation. Verizon is also launching 5G Nationwide service for over 200 million people across more than 1800 cities around the country including residents of Virginia. To see where Verizon 5G service is available in Virginia, visit our coverage maps page .

“In the 21st century, fast, reliable internet and economic empowerment go hand in hand,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “For Verizon customers in the City of Richmond, access to 5G Ultra Wideband presents a greater opportunity for the innovation that makes our city so dynamic, and in the future will help us continue to bridge the digital divide. I’m thankful to Verizon for recognizing this and partnering with the capital of the Commonwealth to build this network.”

Verizon customers in Richmond should expect to see 5G Ultra Wideband service around the following areas: Scott’s Addiction, near VCU, and Church Hill. To see the complete 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area in the city go to: verizon.com/coverage-map .

Verizon continues to provide unprecedented performance with its 5G Ultra Wideband service, the fastest 5G in the world3 that was built from the ground up for industrial and commercial use cases.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts speeds multiple times faster than 4G. As the technology matures, it is expected to be able to handle data volumes 100 times larger than today’s 4G service, and provide ultra-low latencies, which is the time it takes for a signal to make a round trip from point A to point B. Customers in Richmond can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.