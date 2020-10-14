Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Hartford

Verizon customers in CT get access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband with game-changing speeds and access to 5G Nationwide

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live in parts of Hartford. This marks a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation. In addition, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 service, built on millimeter wave spectrum, is seeing doubled download speeds - reaching up to four Gbps in some locations2 - thanks to carrier aggregation. Verizon is also launching 5G Nationwide service for over 200 million people across more than 1800 cities around the country including residents of Connecticut. To see where Verizon 5G service is available in Connecticut, visit our coverage maps page .

“We’re excited to announce that our capital city has secured state of the art wireless technology from Verizon that is critical to the success of our students and businesses,” said Governor Ned Lamont. "Cutting-edge technology, innovation, and forward thinking planning are crucial to preparing Hartford and the region for quality of life improvements driven by technology advancements, and 5G plays a pivotal role in the equation."

“At a time when so many residents are relying on the internet to work and learn remotely, Verizon’s 5G launch will give thousands of residents higher speeds," Mayor Luke Bronin said. "Hartford is proud to be the first City in Connecticut to secure 5G service and we are glad to see Verizon choose our city for this important step.

Verizon customers in Hartford should expect to see 5G Ultra Wideband service around the following areas: Trinity College, Frog Hollow and City Hall. To see the complete 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area in the city go to: verizon.com/coverage-map .

Verizon continues to provide unprecedented performance with its 5G Ultra Wideband service, the fastest 5G in the world3 that was built from the ground up for industrial and commercial use cases.