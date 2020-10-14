Scorpio Gold Executes the Kinross Manhattan Project Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Gold Corporation (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SGN) is pleased to announce it has executed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the Manhattan Project Properties (the “Manhattan Property”) located in Nye Country, Nevada situated adjacent and proximal to Scorpio Gold’s Goldwedge property (see July 20, 2020 news release).



This acquisition of 4,300 acres combined with the Goldwedge 1,771 acres gives Scorpio Gold complete land control of 6,071 acres around the Goldwedge facility, providing the opportunity to expand surface operations and the potential for expanding underground mining and exploration. It also consolidates a large land position along the Reliance Fault Zone, which has significant exploration potential for high-grade gold targets at the intersections of the Reliance structure and ring faulting related to the Manhattan Caldera. The Manhattan Property is comprised of 22 patented claims and 219 unpatented claims situated adjacent and proximal to the Company’s Goldwedge property.

The Company is well funded to drive an extensive exploration program at the Goldwedge Mine, in the Keystone-Jumbo deposit area and the Manhattan Property. An underground delineation drilling program is in progress at the Goldwedge Mine and planning for surface drilling on high-priority targets over the entire land package is underway.

The Manhattan Property is located within the Manhattan Mining District and centered ~17 km south of the +15 million oz. Round Mountain Mine. It adjoins the southwest boundary of the Scorpio Gold’s Goldwedge property and includes 2 former producing mines. The Reliance Mine, located within 600 metres of the Goldwedge deposit, reportedly produced ~59,000 tons grading 0.435 oz/ton from 1932 to 1941. The Manhattan Mine East and West pits situated 600-1,000 meters southwest of Goldwedge produced ~236,000 oz. from 1974-1990. The deposits lie along the northwest-trending Reliance Fault Zone, which is considered the most predominant ore controlling structure in the region. The Reliance trend continues 4 km southeast to Scorpio Gold’s Keystone-Jumbo project area.