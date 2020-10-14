 

Cyclerion Announces Positive Data from IW-6463 CNS Translational Pharmacology Study in Healthy Elderly Subjects

Showed significant improvements in neurophysiological and objective performance measures associated with age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases

Confirmed blood-brain-barrier penetration, desired CNS exposure levels, target engagement and a favorable safety and tolerability profile

Proceeding with its upcoming Phase 2 clinical trials in Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology (ADv)

Company to focus on developing treatments for serious diseases of the central nervous system

Webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for people with serious diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced results from its Phase 1 translational pharmacology study of IW-6463, the first soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator in clinical development for CNS disorders.

Treatment with IW-6463 in this 15-day 24-subject crossover study confirmed and extended results seen in earlier Phase 1 studies: once daily oral treatment demonstrated blood-brain-barrier penetration, desired CNS exposure levels and target engagement. In this study, IW-6463 was shown to be safe and generally well-tolerated. Subjects receiving IW-6463 showed meaningful improvements in certain neurophysiological and objective performance measures that are associated with age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases. Effects on cerebral blood flow and markers of bioenergetics were not observed in this study.

These results support the ongoing development of IW-6463 in serious CNS diseases. Cyclerion will soon begin enrolling its Phase 2 clinical trial in Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS). Over the coming months the company will use the findings of the translational pharmacology study, in addition to observations from the previous Phase 1 study of 110 healthy subjects, to inform further clinical development activities, including the initiation of a planned Phase 2 clinical trial in Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology (ADv) in 2021, as well as to explore other potential indications.

