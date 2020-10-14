Cyclerion Announces Positive Data from IW-6463 CNS Translational Pharmacology Study in Healthy Elderly Subjects

Showed significant improvements in neurophysiological and objective performance measures associated with age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases

Proceeding with its upcoming Phase 2 clinical trials in Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology (ADv)

Company to focus on developing treatments for serious diseases of the central nervous system

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for people with serious diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced results from its Phase 1 translational pharmacology study of IW-6463, the first soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator in clinical development for CNS disorders.

Treatment with IW-6463 in this 15-day 24-subject crossover study confirmed and extended results seen in earlier Phase 1 studies: once daily oral treatment demonstrated blood-brain-barrier penetration, desired CNS exposure levels and target engagement. In this study, IW-6463 was shown to be safe and generally well-tolerated. Subjects receiving IW-6463 showed meaningful improvements in certain neurophysiological and objective performance measures that are associated with age-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases. Effects on cerebral blood flow and markers of bioenergetics were not observed in this study.

These results support the ongoing development of IW-6463 in serious CNS diseases. Cyclerion will soon begin enrolling its Phase 2 clinical trial in Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS). Over the coming months the company will use the findings of the translational pharmacology study, in addition to observations from the previous Phase 1 study of 110 healthy subjects, to inform further clinical development activities, including the initiation of a planned Phase 2 clinical trial in Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology (ADv) in 2021, as well as to explore other potential indications.