Arvinas Announces Pipeline Programs Targeting Validated and Classically “Undruggable” Disease-Causing Proteins

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced platform updates and disclosed five additional programs from its preclinical pipeline. Arvinas’ portfolio encompasses a range of validated and undruggable targets in oncology, immuno-oncology, and neuroscience.



“We continue to expand our pipeline and further our leadership position in targeted protein degradation by leveraging the PROTAC Discovery Engine, our integrated platform that we’ve been advancing since 2013,” said John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Arvinas. “With the programs introduced today, and the important breakthroughs we’ve made over the years – such as achieving oral bioavailability in human patients and successfully penetrating the blood-brain barrier in preclinical studies – we make it clear that we have the ability to rapidly progress Arvinas’ deep pipeline in order to benefit patients in multiple areas of high unmet need.”