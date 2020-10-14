Arvinas Announces Pipeline Programs Targeting Validated and Classically “Undruggable” Disease-Causing Proteins
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today
announced platform updates and disclosed five additional programs from its preclinical pipeline. Arvinas’ portfolio encompasses a range of validated and undruggable targets in oncology,
immuno-oncology, and neuroscience.
“We continue to expand our pipeline and further our leadership position in targeted protein degradation by leveraging the PROTAC Discovery Engine, our integrated platform that we’ve been advancing since 2013,” said John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Arvinas. “With the programs introduced today, and the important breakthroughs we’ve made over the years – such as achieving oral bioavailability in human patients and successfully penetrating the blood-brain barrier in preclinical studies – we make it clear that we have the ability to rapidly progress Arvinas’ deep pipeline in order to benefit patients in multiple areas of high unmet need.”
“The targets we announced today represent a mix of oncology, immuno-oncology and neuroscience programs,” said Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Arvinas. “Our progress with classic ‘undruggable’ targets like KRAS reinforces our commitment to finding solutions for patients and demonstrates the power of Arvinas’ PROTAC Discovery Engine in generating novel therapies.”
In addition to progressing its platform and preclinical pipeline, Arvinas is testing two PROTAC protein degraders in human clinical trials: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Arvinas plans to share updated data for these programs later in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Newly Announced Programs
BCL6 (Oncology)
-
B-cell lymphoma 6 protein (BCL6) is a transcriptional repressor implicated in B cell lymphomas and facilitates B cell tolerance
of rapid proliferation and somatic gene recombination via repressing cell cycle checkpoints, terminal differentiation, apoptosis, and the DNA damage response. PROTAC-mediated degradation would
address the scaffolding function of BCL6. Arvinas anticipates filing an IND for this program in 2022.
0 Kommentare