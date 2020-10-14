Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Baltimore

Verizon announced a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led d isruption that will specifically benefit customers in MD

Verizon launched the unprecedented performance of its 5G Ultra Wideband service in Baltimore

Verizon continues to innovate and advance 5G technology, doubling the download speeds on the fastest 5G in the world in some locations

Verizon 5G nationwide service is available today to more than 200 million people across 1,800 cities in the US

BALTIMORE, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live in parts of Baltimore. This marks a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation. In addition, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 service, built on millimeter wave spectrum, is seeing doubled download speeds - reaching up to four Gbps in some locations2 - thanks to carrier aggregation. Verizon is also launching 5G Nationwide service for over 200 million people across more than 1800 cities around the country including residents of Maryland. To see where Verizon 5G service is available in Maryland, visit our coverage maps page .

“Our administration is committed to expanding wireless access and broadband to every corner of our state, and this announcement by Verizon is a strong step forward,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “I want to commend Verizon for making this revolutionary service available to help the students, residents, and businesses of Baltimore City."

"Baltimore continues to be at the forefront of providing technology that residents will benefit from now, and in the future," said Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young. "Our partnership with Verizon will continue to grow as 5G technology is spread across the entire City. And, residents will see improvements in wireless speeds and overall coverage. This is a win-win deal and a game-changer for residents and visitors in Baltimore City."

“We are excited about the possibilities of using this cutting edge technology to connect all Baltimoreans, especially those who have been historically disconnected and left out,” said Council President Brandon Scott. “Ensuring access to resources like these is crucial as we continue to work to close the digital divide and build equity within our communities.”