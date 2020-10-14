 

Changes in the Management Board of Coop Pank AS and Supervisory Boards of Bank’s subsidiaries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

The Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS elected Mr. Rasmus Heinla and Mr. Arko Kurtmann as the new Members of the Management Board. Rasmus Heinla will be the Head of Retail Banking and Arko Kurtmann will be the Head of Corporate Banking. Rasmus Heinla´s and Arko Kurtmann´s term of office as a Members of the Management Board commences on 01.11.2020 and are effective until 31.10.2023.

Rasmus Heinla and Arko Kurtmann were also elected to be a Members of the Supervisory Boards of Coop Liising AS, Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS and Martinoza AS, all subsidiaries of Coop Pank AS. Arko Kurtmann was additionally elected to be a Member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Finants AS. Their term of office as a Supervisory Board Members shall commence on 01.11.2020.

Rasmus Heinla has been a Member of the Management Board of Coop Finants AS since 2017 and the Head of Consumer Lending Business Line. He received a Bachelor´s degree in Law from the University of Tartu in 2009. Currently he is pursuing a Master´s Degree in Executive Business Administration at Estonian Business School. Rasmus Heinla owns 12 487 shares of Coop Pank AS.

Arko Kurtmann worked as the head of the commercial banking department of AS LHV Pank in 2012–2019. He graduated from the Estonian University of Life Sciences with a degree in economics and business. Arko Kurtmann does not own any shares of Coop Pank AS.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 78,000 everyday banking customers. Coop Pank uses the synergies between retail and banking and brings everyday banking services close to people's homes. The majority shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, whose sales network includes 330 stores.


Additional information:
Katre Tatrik
Communications Specialist
Tel: +372 5151 859
e-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee



Coop Pank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:59 Uhr
Increase of the share capital in connection with the option programme