Changes in the Management Board of Coop Pank AS and Supervisory Boards of Bank’s subsidiaries

The Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS elected Mr. Rasmus Heinla and Mr. Arko Kurtmann as the new Members of the Management Board. Rasmus Heinla will be the Head of Retail Banking and Arko Kurtmann will be the Head of Corporate Banking. Rasmus Heinla´s and Arko Kurtmann´s term of office as a Members of the Management Board commences on 01.11.2020 and are effective until 31.10.2023.

Rasmus Heinla and Arko Kurtmann were also elected to be a Members of the Supervisory Boards of Coop Liising AS, Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS and Martinoza AS, all subsidiaries of Coop Pank AS. Arko Kurtmann was additionally elected to be a Member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Finants AS. Their term of office as a Supervisory Board Members shall commence on 01.11.2020.



Rasmus Heinla has been a Member of the Management Board of Coop Finants AS since 2017 and the Head of Consumer Lending Business Line. He received a Bachelor´s degree in Law from the University of Tartu in 2009. Currently he is pursuing a Master´s Degree in Executive Business Administration at Estonian Business School. Rasmus Heinla owns 12 487 shares of Coop Pank AS.