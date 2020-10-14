 

Seed Therapeutics Launches Protein Degradation Research Platform and Appoints Edward Dongheng Liu as Chief Financial Officer

“Molecular Glue” Protein Degradation Serves as Alternative Approach for Difficult-to-Treat Diseases

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company” or “Seed Therapeutics”), a global research company and BeyondSpring subsidiary focused on harnessing and engineering “molecular glue,” a targeted protein degradation (TPD) platform to attack previously believed undruggable targets, today announced the Company’s appointment of Edward Dongheng Liu as Chief Financial Officer.

TPD technology targets diseases that cannot be treated with traditional pharmaceutical approaches. About 70 percent of protein targets that are believed to contribute to causing disease have been considered undruggable. Seed Therapeutics employs a world-leading molecular glue platform, which re-wires the cellular ubiquitination system to potentially target any disease-causing proteins.

“Seed Therapeutics is one of the few global companies leading the charge in molecular glue-induced protein degradation research,” said Dr. Lan Huang, CEO, Seed Therapeutics. “I am particularly close to this field, as I solved the first E2-E3 ligase in the world 20 years ago when I was a research fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. I am inspired to see the TPD field blossoming into a major force behind current innovative drug discovery efforts. As CFO, Edward will lead Seed Therapeutics’ financial efforts and strengthen the Company’s global leadership in the TPD field. His vast global experience in investment banking, corporate development and entrepreneurship will be crucial to the Company’s success.”

Mr. Liu has served as BeyondSpring’s CFO since 2018 and played an instrumental role in its overall financial strategies and activities. He successfully enhanced BeyondSpring’s shareholder base, built strong investor and banking relationships and significantly improved the stock’s liquidity. Additionally, he has been an investor in BeyondSpring since 2016. Before joining BeyondSpring, Mr. Liu served as Partner and Executive Director at Epiphron Capital, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, as well as held leadership positions at global financial institutions that include Senior Vice President and Vice President of Investment Banking and Capital Markets at Jefferies and Vice President of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Liu has led financing and M&A transactions for clients across sectors, with a total transaction value exceeding $30 billion.

