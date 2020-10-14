Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Jersey City

Verizon customers in NJ get access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband with game-changing speeds and access to 5G Nationwide

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live today in parts of Jersey City. This marks a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation. In addition, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 service, built on millimeter wave spectrum, is seeing doubled download speeds - reaching up to four Gbps in some locations2 - thanks to carrier aggregation. Verizon is also launching 5G Nationwide service for over 200 million people across more than 1800 cities around the country including residents of New Jersey. To see where Verizon 5G service is available in New Jersey, visit our coverage maps page .

“The addition of 5G Ultra Wideband coverage is a game changer for Jersey City residents and businesses, particularly as we move into an era of remote work and education,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “As New Jersey seeks to regain our place at the top of the innovation economy, 5G capabilities will help increase our competitiveness as a home for the companies of tomorrow.”

"Verizon’s 5G announcement for Jersey City is another great step to advance economic development opportunities for businesses of all sizes,” said Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce CEO Jim Kirkos. “5G technology will especially allow our small business job creators to leverage innovative tools to compete in the global marketplace. Access to this game changing technology will allow New Jersey businesses to lead and keep the great American innovation spirit flourishing!”

Verizon customers in Jersey City should expect to see 5G Ultra Wideband service around the following areas: Bayside Park, The Heights, and Journal Square. To see the complete 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area in the city go to: verizon.com/coverage-map .

Verizon continues to provide unprecedented performance with its 5G Ultra Wideband service, the fastest 5G in the world3 that was built from the ground up for industrial and commercial use cases.