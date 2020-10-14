 

XP Inc. Reaches R$563 Billion Total AUC and 2.6 million Active Clients in September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today 3Q20 KPIs, including Assets Under Custody, Net Inflow, Active Clients, Retail Equity DARTs and NPS.

Assets Under Custody (in R$ billion)

Total AUC reached R$563 billion at September 30, up 60% year-over-year and 29% quarter-over-quarter. Growth was driven by R$117 billion of net inflows and R$11 billion of market appreciation. Net inflows reaccelerated relative to 2Q20 and were positively impacted by an extraordinary equity inflow, a consequence of increased brand recognition among high net worth individuals. This corroborates with our strategy to accelerate the growth in the segment, now under Jose Berenguer’s leadership. Despite not being expected to bring short term Retail Revenues, this type of extraordinary equity custody is expected to generate several cross-selling opportunities across our ecosystem, particularly for Private Banking and Issuer Services.

Net Inflow (in R$ billion)

Net Inflow totaled R$117 billion in 3Q20, recovering from 2Q20 when the Covid-19 crisis and consequent lockdown weighed on results particularly in April and May. Average monthly Net Inflow, adjusted by the extraordinary equity inflow, increased 32% to R$12.9 billion in 3Q20 from R$9.8 billion in 2Q20. Over the quarter, flows were strong across all channels and brands, with the ongoing shift away from fixed income and savings into higher yielding products continuing to gain traction, due to low interest rates in Brazil combined with an underpenetrated market.

Active Clients (in ‘000)

Active clients grew 72% and 12% in 3Q20 vs 3Q19 and 2Q20, respectively. Consistent with 1H20, growth was strong through all channels, with Rico and Clear brands growing at a faster pace than XP. Furthermore, our first digitally held Expert event in July impacted five million people, contributing to the acceleration of client additions during the quarter.

Retail Equity DARTs¹ (million trades)

¹Daily Average Revenue Trades

Retail Equity DARTs increased 4% sequentially, stabilizing on a very strong level, and 181% versus 2019 in 3Q20. The number of individual investors investing on the stock exchange continues to grow, as seen in the chart below, and we see further room for exponential growth ahead as investors in Brazil maintain a relatively low equity penetration rate.

Seite 1 von 3
XP Incorporation Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
XP Inc. Reduces Pricing for Online Trading by Eliminating Stock Brokerage Fees at Rico and Reducing XP Direct Fees by 75%