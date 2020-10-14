Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway Infection Model

- First demonstration of antiviral effect of nitric oxide-based medicine against SARS-CoV-2 in an in vitro model that mimics the human airway epithelium

- Company plans to initiate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) work to develop intranasal formulation of berdazimer sodium for use in coronavirus program



MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced positive in vitro results showing the potential efficacy of its NITRICIL platform technology as an antiviral against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. To evaluate the ability of its NITRICIL platform technology as a potential nasal treatment option for COVID-19, the Company initiated in vitro assessments targeting the reduction of viral burden in differentiated normal human bronchial epithelial cells. The studies were conducted at the Institute for Antiviral Research at Utah State University and these results demonstrate the first instance of an antiviral effect from a nitric oxide-based medicine in a 3-D tissue model that has similar structure to the human airway epithelium.

The results from the in vitro assessment of concentrations as low as 0.75 mg/mL demonstrated that berdazimer sodium reduced 90% of virus after repeat dosing, once daily.

“COVID-19 continues to have a major ongoing impact on global health and there remains a direct need for a safe and effective antiviral therapy. The naturally occurring antiviral effects of nitric oxide and the results we have generated from this assessment, provide us with confidence that our NITRICIL platform technology may be an effective treatment for COVID-19. We also believe the data from this sophisticated model of the human respiratory tract demonstrate a high potential for clinical translation,” commented Paula Brown Stafford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Novan.



Novan plans to initiate Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) work with a global leader in providing integrated services, superior delivery technologies and manufacturing solutions to develop an intranasal formulation of berdazimer sodium for use in the Company’s COVID-19 program.

Dr. Carri Geer, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer added, “With these encouraging in vitro results in hand, the next step is to advance our program into preclinical IND-enabling studies to further confirm the safety of our NITRICIL technology when administered intranasally. We are in the process of finalizing arrangements with a global leader in drug development to assist in our development activities as we work toward a potential IND filing targeted in 2021.”