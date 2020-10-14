 

Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Oklahoma City

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

Verizon customers in OK get access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband with game-changing speeds and access to 5G Nationwide

What You Need to Know:

  • Verizon announced a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption that will specifically benefit customers in Oklahoma City
  • Verizon launched the unprecedented performance of its 5G Ultra Wideband service in Oklahoma City
  • Verizon continues to innovate and advance 5G technology, doubling the download speeds on the fastest 5G in the world
  • Verizon 5G nationwide service is available today to more than 200 million people across 1,800 cities in the US

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live in parts of Oklahoma City. This marks a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation. In addition, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 service, built on millimeter wave spectrum, is seeing doubled download speeds - reaching up to four Gbps in some locations2 - thanks to carrier aggregation. Verizon is also launching 5G Nationwide service for over 200 million people across more than 1800 cities around the country including residents of Oklahoma. To see where Verizon 5G service is available in Oklahoma, visit our coverage maps page.

“America’s 25th largest city deserves the nation’s best technology infrastructure, and so I am always appreciative when the private sector makes this kind of investment in Oklahoma City,” said Mayor David Holt. “Being on the cutting edge of 5G deployment will be something we pitch to job creators. It makes a difference.”

Verizon customers in Oklahoma City should expect to see 5G Ultra Wideband service in and around the following areas: Quail Springs Mall, OU Medical Center, and near Hidden Trails Country Club. To see the complete 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area in the city go to: verizon.com/coverage-map.

Verizon continues to provide unprecedented performance with its 5G Ultra Wideband service, the fastest 5G in the world3 that was built from the ground up for industrial and commercial use cases.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts speeds multiple times faster than 4G. As the technology matures, it is expected to be able to handle data volumes 100 times larger than today’s 4G service, and provide ultra-low latencies, which is the time it takes for a signal to make a round trip from point A to point B. Customers in Oklahoma City can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.

Seite 1 von 2
Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Raleigh
13:00 Uhr
Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Philadelphia
13:00 Uhr
Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Sarasota
13:00 Uhr
Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Jersey City
13:00 Uhr
Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Baltimore
13:00 Uhr
Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Tucson
13:00 Uhr
Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Hartford
13:00 Uhr
Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Richmond
13:00 Uhr
Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Anaheim
13:00 Uhr
Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Syracuse

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN