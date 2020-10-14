Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Oklahoma City

Verizon customers in OK get access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband with game-changing speeds and access to 5G Nationwide

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live in parts of Oklahoma City. This marks a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation. In addition, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 service, built on millimeter wave spectrum, is seeing doubled download speeds - reaching up to four Gbps in some locations2 - thanks to carrier aggregation. Verizon is also launching 5G Nationwide service for over 200 million people across more than 1800 cities around the country including residents of Oklahoma. To see where Verizon 5G service is available in Oklahoma, visit our coverage maps page .

“America’s 25th largest city deserves the nation’s best technology infrastructure, and so I am always appreciative when the private sector makes this kind of investment in Oklahoma City,” said Mayor David Holt. “Being on the cutting edge of 5G deployment will be something we pitch to job creators. It makes a difference.”

Verizon customers in Oklahoma City should expect to see 5G Ultra Wideband service in and around the following areas: Quail Springs Mall, OU Medical Center, and near Hidden Trails Country Club. To see the complete 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area in the city go to: verizon.com/coverage-map .

Verizon continues to provide unprecedented performance with its 5G Ultra Wideband service, the fastest 5G in the world3 that was built from the ground up for industrial and commercial use cases.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts speeds multiple times faster than 4G. As the technology matures, it is expected to be able to handle data volumes 100 times larger than today’s 4G service, and provide ultra-low latencies, which is the time it takes for a signal to make a round trip from point A to point B. Customers in Oklahoma City can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.