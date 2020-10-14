Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Philadelphia

Verizon customers in PA get access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband with game-changing speeds and access to 5G Nationwide

Verizon announced a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-le d disruption that will specifically benefit customers in PA

Verizon launched the unprecedented performance of its 5G Ultra Wideband service in Philadelphia

Verizon continues to innovate and advance 5G technology, doubling the download speeds on the fastest 5G in the world in some locations

Verizon 5G nationwide service is available today to more than 200 million people across 1,800 cities in the US

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live in parts of Philadelphia. This marks a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation. In addition, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 service, built on millimeter wave spectrum, is seeing doubled download speeds - reaching up to four Gbps in some locations2 - thanks to carrier aggregation. Verizon is also launching 5G Nationwide service for over 200 million people across more than 1800 cities around the country including residents of Pennsylvania. To see where Verizon 5G service is available in Pennsylvania, visit our coverage maps page .

"We are excited to be named as the first city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania announced as a Verizon 5G city. Given the current pandemic environment, this technology investment in Philadelphia has the potential to advance education-based programs that enable distance learning and also promote economic development opportunities for our entrepreneurs, businesses and visitors,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “I am particularly excited about the role 5G technology can play in terms of accelerating innovation, and we look forward to our continued partnership with Verizon."

Verizon customers in Philadelphia should expect to see 5G Ultra Wideband service around the following areas: Temple University, South Philadelphia Sports Complex, Logan Circle, Broad Street, and Hawthorne. To see the complete 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area in the city go to: verizon.com/coverage-map .

Verizon continues to provide unprecedented performance with its 5G Ultra Wideband service, the fastest 5G in the world3 that was built from the ground up for industrial and commercial use cases.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts speeds multiple times faster than 4G. As the technology matures, it is expected to be able to handle data volumes 100 times larger than today’s 4G service, and provide ultra-low latencies, which is the time it takes for a signal to make a round trip from point A to point B. Customers in Philadelphia can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.