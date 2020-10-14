Eloro Resources Stakes Additional Properties in the Iska Iska Polymetallic Property Area, Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia
TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE:
P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Minera Tupiza S.R.L., Eloro’s Bolivian subsidiary has staked nine (9) additional properties
(known as “Mining Areas” under Bolivian law) covering a total of 311.75 square kilometres in the Potosí Department, southern Bolivia where Iska Iska is located as shown in Figure 1. The geological
characteristics and target mineralization of these properties are summarized in Table 1. Figure 2 shows the regional geology in the area of the new properties. The properties are located on
prominent ASTER (Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer) anomalies with a similar hydrothermal alteration signature to that of Iska Iska. The Tup-5 property ties directly
onto the Iska Iska property.
Tom Larsen, President and CEO of Eloro, commented: “As outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report by Micon International (see press release April 29, 2020), Iska Iska has excellent potential to host a significant silver polymetallic mineral deposit. We are currently carrying out an underground drill program (see press release September 14, 2020) with results pending. Acquisition of these additional properties which appear to have similar hydrothermal alteration signatures to Iska Iska further expands our very prospective land position in the area.”
Table 1: Summary of Geology and Exploration Targets, New Properties Iska Iska Area, Bolivia (see Figure 1 for locations).
|No.
|NAME
|SQ. KM
|GEOLOGICAL DESCRIPTION
|TARGET
|1
|Puna
|22
|SE part of the Early Miocene resurgent Kari Kari caldera. It is filled with welded ignimbrites and ash flows from 8-5 Ma. Comprises a Complex fault system of N-S, NNE-SSW and E-W directions that are filled with Sn, W and base metal mineralization. Main alteration products are silicification and highly altered Fe minerals.
|Sn, W, Base Metals
|2
|Khuchu Ingenio
|17
|Subvolcanic dacites and andesites hosting Ag, Pb and Zn mineralization. Basement is the Silurian Llallagua Formation sandstone. The neighboring area is composed of wide and long veins hosting enriched mineralized pockets. Main hydrothermal alterations are sericitization and argillization.
|Polymetallic Ag, Pb, Zn
|3
|Tomave
|125
|The claim area is composed of mainly siliciclastic sediments of Silurian age that comprises diamictites, shales, slates, sandstones and quartzites. They are likely to host both high temperature tin, and late stage Ag, Zn and Pb mineralization. Hydrothermal alterations are silicification, sericitization, argillization and propylitization.
|Polymetallic Ag, Zn, Pb
|4
|Atocha Florida
|23.75
|Tertiary volcanics extruding Silurian sediments, mineralization occurs in both rocks and are composed of veins, stockworks and veinlets hosting Zn-Pb-Ag. Main alteration products are sericitization and advanced argillization.
|Polymetallic Zn, Pb, Ag, Au
|5
|Atocha
|38
|Polymetallic (Ag, Pb, Zn) mineralization associated with a collapsed caldera, which consists of pyroclastic rocks, flows, volcanic domes, and dacitic to andesitic dikes. Hydrothermal alterations are sericitization and advanced argillization.
|Polymetallic Ag, Pb, Zn, Au
|6
|Tup 3
|18.5
|Includes a remarkable circular feature that outlines a structural basin in Ordovician sedimentary rocks, covering an area of about 16 km2 (4 x 4 km) and a neighboring southern extension of about 9 km long by 5 km wide, in which several hydrothermal alteration types are present on the processed satellite imagery. Hydrothermal alteration consists of carbonatic, argillic and sericitic alterations along with minor illite, Fe oxide, chlorite and kaolinite.
|Sn, Base metals
|7
|Tup 4
|5.5
|Rocks are mostly sedimentary, although some volcanics also probably occur in the vicinity. The main geological feature corresponds to a N-S regional fault located in the center of the property that appears to control mineralization in the zone. Intense alteration zones composed of abundant sericite, argillic and kaolinite and minor illite, chlorite, Fe oxide and carbonates.
|Polymetallic Ag, Pb, Zn, Au
|8
|Tup 5
|10.25
|Ordovician sandstones and shales within an eastern extension of an intrusion. Main alteration products are jarositization, argillization and sericitization.
|Sn, Base Metals
|9
|Pajchi
|42.75
|Possible collapsed volcano with resurgent eroded dacite domes and lava flows that are hosting a probably polymetallic mineralization composed of a high temperature tin mineralization overlapped by Ag-Zn-Pb mineralization. Hydrothermal alteration types are argillization, strong oxidation, and sericitization.
|Polymetallic Ag-Zn-Pb, Au
Au=gold, Ag=silver, Zn=zinc, Pb=lead, Sn=tin, W=tungsten
0 Kommentare