 

Eloro Resources Stakes Additional Properties in the Iska Iska Polymetallic Property Area, Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 13:00  |  43   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Minera Tupiza S.R.L., Eloro’s Bolivian subsidiary has staked nine (9) additional properties (known as “Mining Areas” under Bolivian law) covering a total of 311.75 square kilometres in the Potosí Department, southern Bolivia where Iska Iska is located as shown in Figure 1. The geological characteristics and target mineralization of these properties are summarized in Table 1. Figure 2 shows the regional geology in the area of the new properties. The properties are located on prominent ASTER (Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer) anomalies with a similar hydrothermal alteration signature to that of Iska Iska. The Tup-5 property ties directly onto the Iska Iska property.

Tom Larsen, President and CEO of Eloro, commented: “As outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report by Micon International (see press release April 29, 2020), Iska Iska has excellent potential to host a significant silver polymetallic mineral deposit. We are currently carrying out an underground drill program (see press release September 14, 2020) with results pending. Acquisition of these additional properties which appear to have similar hydrothermal alteration signatures to Iska Iska further expands our very prospective land position in the area.”

Table 1: Summary of Geology and Exploration Targets, New Properties Iska Iska Area, Bolivia (see Figure 1 for locations).

No. NAME SQ. KM GEOLOGICAL DESCRIPTION TARGET
1 Puna 22 SE part of the Early Miocene resurgent Kari Kari caldera. It is filled with welded ignimbrites and ash flows from 8-5 Ma. Comprises a Complex fault system of N-S, NNE-SSW and E-W directions that are filled with Sn, W and base metal mineralization. Main alteration products are silicification and highly altered Fe minerals. Sn, W, Base Metals
2 Khuchu Ingenio 17 Subvolcanic dacites and andesites hosting Ag, Pb and Zn mineralization. Basement is the Silurian Llallagua Formation sandstone. The neighboring area is composed of wide and long veins hosting enriched mineralized pockets. Main hydrothermal alterations are sericitization and argillization. Polymetallic Ag, Pb, Zn
3 Tomave 125 The claim area is composed of mainly siliciclastic sediments of Silurian age that comprises diamictites, shales, slates, sandstones and quartzites. They are likely to host both high temperature tin, and late stage Ag, Zn and Pb mineralization. Hydrothermal alterations are silicification, sericitization, argillization and propylitization. Polymetallic Ag, Zn, Pb
4 Atocha Florida 23.75 Tertiary volcanics extruding Silurian sediments, mineralization occurs in both rocks and are composed of veins, stockworks and veinlets hosting Zn-Pb-Ag. Main alteration products are sericitization and advanced argillization. Polymetallic Zn, Pb, Ag, Au
5 Atocha 38 Polymetallic (Ag, Pb, Zn) mineralization associated with a collapsed caldera, which consists of pyroclastic rocks, flows, volcanic domes, and dacitic to andesitic dikes. Hydrothermal alterations are sericitization and advanced argillization. Polymetallic Ag, Pb, Zn, Au
6 Tup 3 18.5 Includes a remarkable circular feature that outlines a structural basin in Ordovician sedimentary rocks, covering an area of about 16 km2 (4 x 4 km) and a neighboring southern extension of about 9 km long by 5 km wide, in which several hydrothermal alteration types are present on the processed satellite imagery. Hydrothermal alteration consists of carbonatic, argillic and sericitic alterations along with minor illite, Fe oxide, chlorite and kaolinite. Sn, Base metals
7 Tup 4 5.5 Rocks are mostly sedimentary, although some volcanics also probably occur in the vicinity. The main geological feature corresponds to a N-S regional fault located in the center of the property that appears to control mineralization in the zone. Intense alteration zones composed of abundant sericite, argillic and kaolinite and minor illite, chlorite, Fe oxide and carbonates. Polymetallic Ag, Pb, Zn, Au
8 Tup 5 10.25 Ordovician sandstones and shales within an eastern extension of an intrusion. Main alteration products are jarositization, argillization and sericitization. Sn, Base Metals
9 Pajchi 42.75 Possible collapsed volcano with resurgent eroded dacite domes and lava flows that are hosting a probably polymetallic mineralization composed of a high temperature tin mineralization overlapped by Ag-Zn-Pb mineralization. Hydrothermal alteration types are argillization, strong oxidation, and sericitization. Polymetallic Ag-Zn-Pb, Au

Au=gold, Ag=silver, Zn=zinc, Pb=lead, Sn=tin, W=tungsten

Seite 1 von 3
Eloro Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
Vaxart Announces Dosing First Subject in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Its Oral Tablet COVID-19 Vaccine
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Marathon Patent Group Announces Joint Venture with Beowulf Energy for 105-Megawatt Bitcoin Mining ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Eloro Resources Retains Independent Trading Group as Market Maker
14.09.20
Eloro Resources Ltd. beginnt mit unterirdischen Diamantbohrungen in der poly-metallischen Silber-Liegenschaft Iska Iska in Südbolivien bekannt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
1.033
Eloro Resources Lt. - Insider kaufen ohne Ende...