Eloro Resources Stakes Additional Properties in the Iska Iska Polymetallic Property Area, Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Minera Tupiza S.R.L., Eloro’s Bolivian subsidiary has staked nine (9) additional properties (known as “Mining Areas” under Bolivian law) covering a total of 311.75 square kilometres in the Potosí Department, southern Bolivia where Iska Iska is located as shown in Figure 1. The geological characteristics and target mineralization of these properties are summarized in Table 1. Figure 2 shows the regional geology in the area of the new properties. The properties are located on prominent ASTER (Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer) anomalies with a similar hydrothermal alteration signature to that of Iska Iska. The Tup-5 property ties directly onto the Iska Iska property.



Tom Larsen, President and CEO of Eloro, commented: “As outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report by Micon International (see press release April 29, 2020), Iska Iska has excellent potential to host a significant silver polymetallic mineral deposit. We are currently carrying out an underground drill program (see press release September 14, 2020) with results pending. Acquisition of these additional properties which appear to have similar hydrothermal alteration signatures to Iska Iska further expands our very prospective land position in the area.”