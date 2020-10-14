Fastest 5G Network in the World Just Launched in Raleigh

Verizon customers in NC get access to the unprecedented performance of 5G Ultra Wideband with game-changing speeds and access to 5G Nationwide

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is live today in parts of Raleigh. This marks a huge leap forward in this new era of technology-led disruption and innovation. In addition, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband1 service, built on millimeter wave spectrum, is seeing doubled download speeds - reaching up to four Gbps in some locations2 - thanks to carrier aggregation. Verizon is also launching 5G Nationwide service for over 200 million people across more than 1800 cities around the country including residents of North Carolina. To see where Verizon 5G service is available in North Carolina, visit our coverage maps page .

"This is exciting news for Raleigh. We value our partnership with Verizon and the innovation that 5G Ultra Wideband service will bring to our city," said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. "But I’m particularly pleased that, as Verizon’s deployment progresses, this service will be available in some of our most vulnerable communities.”

Verizon customers in Raleigh should expect to see 5G Ultra Wideband service around the following areas:Triangle Town Center, outside Duke Raleigh Hospital, and Crabtree Valley Mall. To see the complete 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area in the city go to: verizon.com/coverage-map .

Verizon continues to provide unprecedented performance with its 5G Ultra Wideband service, the fastest 5G in the world3 that was built from the ground up for industrial and commercial use cases.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts speeds multiple times faster than 4G. As the technology matures, it is expected to be able to handle data volumes 100 times larger than today’s 4G service, and provide ultra-low latencies, which is the time it takes for a signal to make a round trip from point A to point B. Customers in Raleigh can now experience ultra-fast wireless speeds and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.