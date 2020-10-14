Veritone Licensing Expands Global News Library with Exclusive Agreement with the South China Morning Post

Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE , and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s premier sports entities, news organizations and user-generated networks, today announced a new agreement with South China Morning Post , a leading global news company that has reported on China and Asia for more than a century.

Veritone Licensing signs exclusive agreement with the South China Morning Post to expands its global news library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The agreement gives Veritone the exclusive rights to license SCMP’s archive and current video content to its clients in North America. The deal is a significant milestone in Veritone’s strategy to further expand the global reach of its already vast, AI-powered content library and enable content creators to engage with new and existing audiences through highly relevant content.

“We are thrilled to announce our new agreement with the South China Morning Post, as it has a long and decorated history as a leading news company in China and Asia,” said Jay Bailey, vice president of entertainment licensing at Veritone. “At Veritone, we are proud to add this unique Asian voice from an important source on the world’s stage to our expanding news library as we continue our mission to provide creatives with greater options to tell their stories.”

The Post is Hong Kong’s paper of record and has been a unique link between China and the rest of the world since the newspaper’s founding in 1903. It has a growing correspondent staff across Asia and the United States. The agreement covers a comprehensive collection of SCMP’s content that includes over 50,000 hours of exclusive video footage and infographics, as well as more than 1.2 million photographs. It covers events such as the recent COVID-19 global outbreak and last year’s Hong Kong Protests, as well as past archived moments such as the Hong Kong Handover, Tiananmen Square Protests, the Sino-British Joint Declaration, President Nixon’s first visit to China and the end of Qing Dynasty, to name a few.