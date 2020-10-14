 

Amalgamated Bank Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

14.10.2020, 13:30  |  54   |   |   

~ Amalgamated Bank Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Timing ~

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL) (“Amalgamated”) today announced certain preliminary unaudited financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the third quarter of 2020, Amalgamated expects to report:

  • Net income in the range of $12 to $13 million, or $0.39 to $0.42 per diluted share
    • Expense of $6.4 million related to branch closures
    • Non-interest income of $4.3 million related to equity method investments in solar projects
    • Provision for loan losses of $3.4 million
  • Total assets of $6.6 billion as of September 30, 2020
  • An improvement in loans on deferral due to COVID-19
  • An increase of approximately $8 million in non-accrual loans

The above-referenced preliminary unaudited financial information is based solely on management’s estimates, reflects currently available preliminary financial information and remains subject to additional procedures. We have provided a range for our net income, rather than a specific amount, primarily because our financial closing and review procedures for the third quarter of 2020 are not yet complete. In addition, our registered public accounting firm has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the preliminary financial information. Our actual results for the third quarter of 2020 will be available before our earnings conference call, as set forth below. The above preliminary financial information is not a complete presentation of our financial results for the third quarter of 2020, and our actual results may differ materially from our estimates and preliminary amounts indicated above as a result of various factors, including those set forth under “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Amalgamated also announced that its third quarter 2020 financial results will be released before market open on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Amalgamated will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Bank Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.   A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the website at https://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

