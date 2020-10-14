 

Tennessee Police Department Selects Rekor to Improve Community Safety

Collierville, TN, will Use Vehicle Recognition Service and Mobile Application

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc, (REKR) (“Rekor”) (the “Company”) a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that the Collierville, Tennessee, Police Department selected Rekor to provide vehicle recognition services supporting public safety in their community.

The engagement includes Watchman Go, a first of its kind mobile app that processes on the device, delivering instantaneous results. In addition to the installation of 17 camera systems, supported by Rekor’s Watchman back office platform, the mobile app will give Collierville police officers convenient access to accurate real time vehicle recognition wherever their smart phones can go, including remote areas and underground garages.

“We’ve structured our pricing and service offerings to be accessible and affordable for a variety of clients, providing a multiple of performance at a fraction of the cost compared to existing OCR-based systems. Rekor can provide a complete turnkey system for an entire municipality, including cameras, sophisticated vehicle recognition services and a mobile application. By leveraging existing cameras, the cost can be even less,” said Robert Berman, Rekor Systems CEO. “We are excited for our partnership with the Collierville Police Department and our expanded presence in law enforcement across Tennessee.”

Mt. Juliet, TN, located near Nashville, currently uses Rekor to augment their existing law enforcement capability and has seen great success over the life of the program. With its proximity to Memphis, Collierville experiences a similar mixture of crime-related incidents that Rekor’s technology can help to mitigate.

Rekor’s AI-based technology expands the capabilities of basic license plate recognition systems by providing data on vehicle make, model, color and direction of travel. Watchman Go will augment its existing suite of AI-driven services through a new mobile application. The app will be operational in Collierville and will enable a cell phone camera to be used as a handheld ALPR tool, capturing images and recognizing license plates of vehicles at crime scenes, parking lots, roadways, or special events. This capability will greatly enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement officers on foot, bicycle or in a patrol vehicle.

