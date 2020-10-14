 

C4 Therapeutics to Present at the 3rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule drugs that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that it will present in a talk and roundtable discussion at the 3rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit on October 14 and 15.

Dr. Rhamy Zeid, C4T’s Director of Target Biology, will present during the translational portion of the program as part of a segment titled Advancing the Protein Degradation Landscape Towards Clinical Success that will be held on October 14, 2020 at 1:30 pm ET. During his talk, which is titled “Targeted Protein Degraders From Discovery to the Clinic,” Dr. Zeid will discuss a case study of the predictive capability of C4T’s TORPEDO platform in the development of novel, selective, orally bioavailable degraders of a protein target called BRD9, including C4T’s development candidate, CFT8634 for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors.

Dr. Stewart Fisher, C4T’s Chief Scientific Officer, will lead a round table discussion titled, “Challenges in a World of Opportunity” on October 15, 2020 at 12:30 pm ET. This roundtable will discuss the impact of the rapid pace of innovation and unprecedented success that has been seen at every phase of drug discovery and the need to carefully manage the myriad of opportunities to deliver on the promise of bringing new medicines to patients.

“We are pleased to participate in the 3rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit to discuss the opportunities and challenges of targeted protein degradation, as well as present an illustrative example of the robust capability of our TORPEDO platform, which enables us to select degraders for further development with confidence,” said Dr. Fisher. “Our approach is designed to optimize overall catalytic efficiency so that our degraders destroy target proteins as quickly and efficiently as possible. At C4T, we are developing a pipeline of novel protein degraders, one of which targets BRD9, which has historically been considered to be undruggable. The candidates we are developing have the potential to bring new treatments to patients with cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases.”

