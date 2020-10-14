 

Mydecine Innovations Group subsidiary NeuroPharm Engages FreeMind Group to Access Non-Dilutive Global Funding Opportunities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPharm, Inc. (“NeuroPharm”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) announced today it has engaged FreeMind Group LLC to assist NeuroPharm in securing non-dilutive funding opportunities globally.

NeuroPharm is developing a unique and proprietary set of pharmaceutical and natural health products addressing mental wellness in vulnerable populations including Veterans, emergency medical services personnel and other high-risk constituencies. In collaboration with its strategic partners, NeuroPharm is deploying evidence-based medicine in the establishment of psilocybin-based therapies addressing the unmet needs of high-risk constituents. NeuroPharm is focused on developing unique and proprietary technologies to treat various mental health conditions frequently experienced by veterans such as PTSD, depression, addiction, anxiety, and panic disorders as well as migraine and cluster headaches.

A wide range of government and private non-dilutive funding sources are available for the disorders being addressed by NeuroPharm. FreeMind Group has the expertise to identify these funding sources and to assist NeuroPharm throughout the funding process, from the preparation and submission of funding applications to pre-award negotiations.

“As we advance our internal programs, it is important to continue to drive new scientific discoveries and collaborations across the NeuroPharm platform. To this end, FreeMind is an important strategic addition to our team. Dr. Rakesh Jetly, Chief Medical Officer; Rob Roscow, Chief Science Officer of Mydecine Innovations Group will manage this collaboration,” said Josh Bartch, Chief Executive Officer.

“FreeMind can play an important role for us,” said Mr. Bartch. “Much of the work we will conduct fits well within the mandate of many organizations that provide non-dilutive funding. FreeMind has a strong track record and is highly regarded by academia, industry, and the funding organizations. This should provide Mydecine Innovations Group with greater opportunities for success in the grant funding process.”

The Company further announces that its board of directors has approved the settlement of a principal amount of $847,500.00 in debt for services rendered through the issuance of common shares (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company issued 3,684,783 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.23 per Share to a creditor of the Company. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance.

