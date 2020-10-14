Amalgamated Bank CEO Announces Plan to Step Down in Early 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL) (the “Company”) today announced that Keith Mestrich has informed the Board of Directors that he will step down from his positions as President and Chief Executive Officer on January 31, 2021. At that time, he will transition from a director to special advisor to the Board through July 2021. Mr. Mestrich joined Amalgamated Bank in 2012 and has served as its President and Chief Executive Officer since 2014.

If the Board has not selected a new CEO at the time of Mr. Mestrich’s departure, Ms. Fox will become Interim President and CEO, in addition to her present role as Chair. As a Board member for the past 20 years and Chair for the past four, Ms. Fox has intimate knowledge of the bank, its operations and culture, and is well acquainted with the management team. In 2016, Ms. Fox became the first woman in Amalgamated’s near 100-year history to serve as Chair. She also serves as the International President of Workers’ United, which owns 41% of Amalgamated Bank’s common shares.

In making this announcement, Mr. Mestrich said, “Today, Amalgamated Bank is financially and operationally strong, and in an excellent position to prosper going forward, as demonstrated by the preliminary third quarter results we announced this morning. It has been a privilege to lead this bank’s successful turnaround, during which time we nearly doubled the bank’s asset base, expanded its geographic reach to the West Coast with the acquisition of New Resource Bank, and took the bank public in 2018. Perhaps most importantly, we built an outstanding leadership team that allowed the Company to continue to grow profitably during these unprecedented past few months. Amalgamated Bank is a special institution, and the decision to leave came after much reflection, but, given all that we accomplished, there could not be a better time for me to turn over the reins and pursue the next chapter in my career. I’m looking forward to working closely with the Board and our next CEO, when that person is identified, to achieve a seamless transition of leadership.”