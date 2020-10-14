Exploration Work Underway Ahead of Drilling Program at Marimaca Sulphide and Regional Targets
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work in the new Marimaca Copper District (“Marimaca” or “the Project”), which is advancing rapidly. The success of the two magnetic surveys (refer announcements on 14th July 2020 and 23rd September 2020) provide several areas for follow-up work to further refine targets with the objective of commencing drilling in early 2021, notwithstanding the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the potential for delays in this work program.
Highlights
Induced Polarization Survey underway at Marimaca Sulphide Target
- Commenced in the first week of October
- Objective to identify sulphide zones for priority drilling
- Results of survey expected December
Downhole magnetic susceptibility
- Testing underway, results expected towards end of October
- Provides additional definition of the magnetic anomaly at the Marimaca Sulphide Target
- Permitting nearly complete for drilling at Marimaca Sulphide Target in early 2021
Detailed geological mapping of district scale targets underway at Mercedes and Cindy
- 1:1000 geological mapping
- 50m x 50m surface geochemical sampling
- Results for Mercedes expected in December, and results for Cindy expected January
Surface indications at Mercedes show encouraging magnetite related copper oxide mineralization
- Atacamite noted in several locations at Mercedes, one of the key oxide minerals at the Marimaca Oxide Deposit
Other exploration work planned includes:
- IP for District Targets – Mercedes, Cindy, Llanos and Emilia
- Extensions of magnetic surveys along the full 15km length of the interpreted Naguayan Fault Zone
- Geological reconnaissance in the extension areas
- Follow-up work on the highly prospective Robles Fault Structure
Hayden Locke, President of Marimaca Copper commented:
