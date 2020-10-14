Exploration Work Underway Ahead of Drilling Program at Marimaca Sulphide and Regional Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work in the new Marimaca Copper District (“Marimaca” or “the Project”), which is advancing rapidly. The success of the two magnetic surveys (refer announcements on 14th July 2020 and 23rd September 2020) provide several areas for follow-up work to further refine targets with the objective of commencing drilling in early 2021, notwithstanding the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and the potential for delays in this work program.

Highlights