 

Arch Therapeutics Announces Presentations on AC5 Advanced Wound System at the 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 13:50  |  50   |   |   

A series of clinical case reports and animal studies support the broad potential of AC5 Advanced Wound System in a range of complicated acute and chronic wounds

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel liquid, gel and solid hemostatic and wound care devices, today announced that three clinical case reports and two animal studies of AC5 Advanced Wound System will be described in poster presentations at the upcoming 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall Virtual. The event will take place from November 4-6, 2020.

AC5 Advanced Wound System recently received marketing authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration. A comparable product, AC5 Topical Hemostat, recently received a CE mark in Europe.

The following clinical case reports, which examine the use of the product in patients by surgeons, will be presented:

Enabling Aggressive Surgical Debridement and Healing in a 10-year-old Decubitus Ulcer with a Novel Self-Assembling Peptide-based Advanced Wound Dressing (poster #CS-022)
    Ο Randall Wolcott, MD (Wound & Burn Specialist, Southwest Regional Wound Care Center)
    Ο Terrence Norchi, MD and Daniel Wadsworth (Arch Therapeutics)
       
Healing of a Chronic Refractory Burn Wound with a Novel Self-Assembling Peptide-based Advanced Wound Dressing (poster #CS-026)
    Ο Randall Wolcott, MD (Wound & Burn Specialist, Southwest Regional Wound Care Center)
    Ο Kalpana Kamath, PhD (Arch Therapeutics)
       
Healing of a Complex Surgical Wound using a Novel Self-Assembling Peptide-based Advanced Wound Dressing (poster #CS-027)
    Ο Dan Kapp, MD (Chief of Surgery, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center)
    Ο Terrence Norchi, MD (Arch Therapeutics)
       
The following animal studies will be presented:
Effects of a Self-Assembling Peptide on Second Degree Burn Progression and Healing in a Porcine Model
    Ο Alexander Higa, Joel Gil, Michael Solis, Colin Simms and Stephen C. Davis (Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida)
       
Effects of a Self-Assembling Peptide on Full-Thickness Wound Healing in a Porcine Model
    Ο Joel Gil, Michael Solis, Alexander Higa, Colin Simms, Jie Li and Stephen Davis (Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida)

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and CEO of Arch said, “Observations by surgeons regarding the utility of AC5 Advanced Wound System in helping manage complicated wounds in challenging settings have been incredibly instructive, particularly now as the burden of chronic wounds during the ongoing pandemic is more apparent; the necessity of considering their care to be a true emergency is clear. These initial clinical case reports, which assessed real time use of AC5 Advanced Wound System in patients as well as the preclinical animal studies that are being presented, are important contributors to our understanding of the potential for the product and its underlying technology.”

Seite 1 von 3
Arch Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Auris Medical Announces Initiation of Part B of TRAVERS Phase 2 Study with AM-125 in Vertigo
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Publication of a Review Article on Cancer ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...