Arch Therapeutics Announces Presentations on AC5 Advanced Wound System at the 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel liquid, gel and solid hemostatic and wound care devices, today announced that three clinical case reports and two animal studies of AC5 Advanced Wound System will be described in poster presentations at the upcoming 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall Virtual. The event will take place from November 4-6, 2020.

A series of clinical case reports and animal studies support the broad potential of AC5 Advanced Wound System in a range of complicated acute and chronic wounds

AC5 Advanced Wound System recently received marketing authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration. A comparable product, AC5 Topical Hemostat, recently received a CE mark in Europe.

The following clinical case reports, which examine the use of the product in patients by surgeons, will be presented:

• Enabling Aggressive Surgical Debridement and Healing in a 10-year-old Decubitus Ulcer with a Novel Self-Assembling Peptide-based Advanced Wound Dressing (poster #CS-022)

Ο Randall Wolcott, MD (Wound & Burn Specialist, Southwest Regional Wound Care Center) Ο Terrence Norchi, MD and Daniel Wadsworth (Arch Therapeutics) • Healing of a Chronic Refractory Burn Wound with a Novel Self-Assembling Peptide-based Advanced Wound Dressing (poster #CS-026) Ο Randall Wolcott, MD (Wound & Burn Specialist, Southwest Regional Wound Care Center) Ο Kalpana Kamath, PhD (Arch Therapeutics) • Healing of a Complex Surgical Wound using a Novel Self-Assembling Peptide-based Advanced Wound Dressing (poster #CS-027) Ο Dan Kapp, MD (Chief of Surgery, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center) Ο Terrence Norchi, MD (Arch Therapeutics) The following animal studies will be presented: • Effects of a Self-Assembling Peptide on Second Degree Burn Progression and Healing in a Porcine Model Ο Alexander Higa, Joel Gil, Michael Solis, Colin Simms and Stephen C. Davis (Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida) • Effects of a Self-Assembling Peptide on Full-Thickness Wound Healing in a Porcine Model Ο Joel Gil, Michael Solis, Alexander Higa, Colin Simms, Jie Li and Stephen Davis (Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida)

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and CEO of Arch said, “Observations by surgeons regarding the utility of AC5 Advanced Wound System in helping manage complicated wounds in challenging settings have been incredibly instructive, particularly now as the burden of chronic wounds during the ongoing pandemic is more apparent; the necessity of considering their care to be a true emergency is clear. These initial clinical case reports, which assessed real time use of AC5 Advanced Wound System in patients as well as the preclinical animal studies that are being presented, are important contributors to our understanding of the potential for the product and its underlying technology.”