New Mexico’s San Juan College Deploys BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity and Access Management Solution for Frictionless, Cost-Effective Single Sign-on

WALL, N.J., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that San Juan College, located in Farmington, New Mexico, has deployed BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity and Access Management solution. The BIO-key solution provides increased security and supports a broader array of Single Sign-On (SSO) protocols, enabling end-users to easily access all of their cloud and web applications without having to authenticate into each application individually.



PortalGuard is not the College's first foray into Identity Management. It replaces a freely available IAM platform that was not easy to configure and did not support all the SSO protocols they required. With PortalGuard, organizations can consolidate multiple login prompts by leveraging a robust IAM solution, eliminating complexity inherent with their former solution. The San Juan College IT team chose PortalGuard as their "one-stop shop" IAM solution to access enterprise applications like Canvas, Sharepoint, Colleague, and Office 365. Furthermore, the college plans to leverage PortalGuard's Self-Service Password Management and Multi-Factor Authentication capabilities to gain maximum value from their investment in the solution.

"PortalGuard's minimal customization requirements and streamlined licensing model can save organizations significant resources and deliver quick time to value," stated Mark Cochran, President - PortalGuard. “There are times when a free solution is not exactly free, and cybersecurity is not an area to shortcut. PortalGuard is well known for its simplicity and ease of use, providing frictionless SSO, secure two-factor authentication options, and self-service capabilities. The rapid growth in our customer base demonstrates that we deliver what organizations require to address today's threats with rapid deployment, scalability, and on-demand access to security expertise."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly, and attractively- priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.