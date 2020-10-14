 

Inovalon Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

BOWIE, Md., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that it will hold a conference call for investors on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, management will review highlights from the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results, which will be announced via press release after the close of market trading.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 783-2604, conference ID 2357153; international callers should dial (631) 485-4882 using the same ID. The call will be available for replay on Inovalon’s website at www.inovalon.com.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 559,000 clinical facilities, 319 million Americans, and nearly 56 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Kim E. Collins
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
kcollins@inovalon.com
301-809-4000 x1473

Hulus Alpay
Vice President, Investor Relations
halpay@inovalon.com
301-809-4000 x1237


