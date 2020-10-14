Inovalon Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

BOWIE, Md., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that it will hold a conference call for investors on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, management will review highlights from the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results, which will be announced via press release after the close of market trading.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 783-2604, conference ID 2357153; international callers should dial (631) 485-4882 using the same ID. The call will be available for replay on Inovalon’s website at www.inovalon.com.